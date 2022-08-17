With addition of Casey Schmitt, Squirrels feature pair of upper-case prospects

They come around once a season, maybe twice if a minor league city is lucky. They are upper-case baseball prospects, players whose big-league arrival date seems foreordained, if not yet precisely determined.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels have two of these guys who could inspire fans in a few years to say, "I remember seeing them at The Diamond in 2022."

Lefty Kyle Harrison, who turned 21 on Aug. 12, joined Double-A Richmond from High-A Eugene on May 24. The progress of the San Francisco Giants’ third-round draft pick in 2020 hasn’t been stunted by promotion. Harrison, who had an ERA of 1.55 in seven Eugene starts, is 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA in 12 Flying Squirrels starts.

Eastern League batters hit .190 against Harrison, selected to play in July’s SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles (reserved for top prospects). He has struck out 84 in 57 Eastern League innings.

Joining the Flying Squirrels on Aug. 9 was Casey Schmitt, 23 and a third baseman with a trajectory that parallels that of Harrison. Schmitt, a second-round pick in 2020 out of San Diego State, already appears to have worked past a jumbo, once-in-a-career challenge.

He successfully rebounded after being hit in the face by a pitch.

“I didn’t start off too hot last year,” Schmitt said of his first professional season, at Low-A San Jose. “About when I started getting hot …”

His nose was broken by a pitch.

“That was a little tough for me. I had to just kind of get through that,” said Schmitt, a 6-foot-2 215-pounder from San Diego. “Took me a little bit to get back to where I was feeling good again.”

Not long after he returned from the nose issue and regained offensive confidence, Schmitt's left wrist was fractured when hit by a pitch in August. The Giants shut him down for the season.

This year in 93 Eugene games, he batted .273 with 17 homers and 59 RBI.

“I don’t think there’s any level that he’s not going to have success at from a hitting standpoint,” said Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey, who praised Schmitt’s plate discipline. “I think he’s going to continue to move through our system very quickly.”

The impressive offense isn’t even what leads scouting reports on Schmitt, who also was a late-game reliever at San Diego State. His defense does.

“He can pick it with the best of them at third base. The arm plays. It’s strong, accurate at all angles,” said Pelfrey. “He’s definitely got a big-league third baseman defensively in there right now.”

In his first six games as a Flying Squirrel, Schmitt went 9 for 23 (.391) with three doubles and triple. He’s making up for lost time. Schmitt missed a 2020 pro debut season because of the pandemic that canceled the minor leagues. He played in only 64 games last year because of the nose and wrist injuries.

Both fully healed during the offseason, setting up Schmitt for a healthy relaunch. That fed into his first experience in Double-A with a team that already earned a playoffs slot by capturing a first-half divisional title.

“It’s better,” Schmitt said of Eastern League pitching. “I think every time you go up a level, there are going to be better arms. You just try to make adjustments as you go.

“I’m excited to get rolling and help win a championship.”

Schmitt is the Giants' No. 6 prospect, according to Baseball American, and Harrison, the left-handed starting pitcher, is No. 2.