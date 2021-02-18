With attendance plan TBD, Flying Squirrels scheduled to open May 4, close Sept. 19

Later start, by about a month. Extended series against the same opponent at the same ballpark. Play into mid-September. No indication there will be playoffs. And tickets are not yet available, with an attendance plan to be determined.
The 2021 Richmond Flying Squirrels schedule, formulated by Major League Baseball, has some different twists. Thursday’s schedule release offers hope that the Double-A franchise will be active this year. The Flying Squirrels, along with all other minor league teams, did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic, which is the cause of modifications in the 2021 schedule.
The Flying Squirrels will play 120 games, 60 of them at The Diamond, with game times currently not set.
"To say that we've been anxiously awaiting the schedule is a humongous understatement," said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO. "We've got a lot to do in a short amount of time."
The Flying Squirrels have not yet begun selling tickets. The current maximum number of fans allowed by Virginia restrictions is 250, which is not feasible for the Flying Squirrels to economically operate, according to the team president, Lou DiBella. The franchise is hopeful of an adjusted state attendance policy that allows for a percentage of capacity.
The Flying Squirrels from 2015-2019 averaged a high of 6,255 and a low of 5,745 at The Diamond, which seats 9,560. With 25% occupancy, The Diamond could hold a maximum of 2,390 fans sitting distanced. Virginia is expected to address its sporting-events attendance guidelines in the next week, and perhaps adopt a percentage-of-capacity plan.
Minor league teams normally announce their schedules about seven months before the season starts. But the combination of MLB taking over operational control of the minors since the conclusion of the 2020 MLB season and the pandemic created unprecedented challenges this year.
Minor league competition typically begins in early April, and closes in early September. This year, minor-league players at the Double-A level and lower will not report to spring training until MLB and Triple-A players have left, for COVID reasons (reducing the number of players together). That will delay the start of the Flying Squirrels’ schedule by about a month.
Travel considerations in the pandemic era caused MLB to bring together the Flying Squirrels and their opponents for six-game series at the same venue, with Mondays off.
The Eastern League, to which the Flying Squirrels belonged since their inaugural season of 2010, no longer exists. By MLB, it has been rebranded as the Double-A Northeast, with the name likely to change to that of a corporate sponsor at some point.
The Flying Squirrels, while remaining an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are now members of the six-team Southwest Division of the Double-A Northeast. Teams in the Double-A Northeast are the same as the Eastern League membership in 2019, the last time the minor leagues played, with one exception. The Trenton Thunder were replaced by the Somerset (N.J.) Patriots. That franchise remains affiliated with the New York Yankees.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor