With attendance plan TBD, Flying Squirrels scheduled to open May 4, close Sept. 19

Later start, by about a month. Extended series against the same opponent at the same ballpark. Play into mid-September. No indication there will be playoffs. And tickets are not yet available, with an attendance plan to be determined.

The 2021 Richmond Flying Squirrels schedule, formulated by Major League Baseball, has some different twists. Thursday’s schedule release offers hope that the Double-A franchise will be active this year. The Flying Squirrels, along with all other minor league teams, did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic, which is the cause of modifications in the 2021 schedule.

The Flying Squirrels will play 120 games, 60 of them at The Diamond, with game times currently not set.

"To say that we've been anxiously awaiting the schedule is a humongous understatement," said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO. "We've got a lot to do in a short amount of time."

The Flying Squirrels have not yet begun selling tickets. The current maximum number of fans allowed by Virginia restrictions is 250, which is not feasible for the Flying Squirrels to economically operate, according to the team president, Lou DiBella. The franchise is hopeful of an adjusted state attendance policy that allows for a percentage of capacity.