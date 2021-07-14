With Bruce Bochy watching, five RBI from Vince Fernandez, the last in the 11th inning, fuel Flying Squirrels

Among those observing Wednesday night’s rain-interrupted Richmond Flying Squirrels game was former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy, who evaluates players for the organization.

Bochy, who led the Giants to World Series championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014, watched Richmond collect its first walk-off win of the season.

In 11 innings, the Flying Squirrels topped Somerset 7-6 behind five RBI from outfielder Vince Fernandez, who drove in the winning run with a single to right field. There was a 30-minute rain delay in the second inning.

Fernandez was responsible for Richmond’s first four runs with a two-run homer (11th of season, tied for team lead), an RBI double, and an RBI single. The teams were even at 3-3 in the top of the eighth inning, when the Patriots scored three times. Richmond's Diego Rincones tied it at 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run single.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots resume their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.