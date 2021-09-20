With capacity limitations, attendance slipped for Flying Squirrels, still second in league

Richmond Flying Squirrels’ home attendance slipped this season for a variety of reasons, but the franchise continued to finish among the top two in the Double-A Northeast, as usual.

Richmond averaged 4,828 at The Diamond. In the 12-team Double-A Northeast, that ranked behind only Hartford, which averaged 5,138. The regular season ended Sunday.

The Flying Squirrels have regularly led the league in attendance, or finished second, since they started playing at The Diamond in 2010. The team from 2015-2019 averaged a high of 6,255 and a low of 5,745 at The Diamond.

This season started a month later than usual due to COVID-19 considerations and for the same reason the Flying Squirrels dealt with attendance restrictions through their first two homestands.

During the season-opening homestand May 4-9, Virginia and Major League Baseball guidelines allowed the Flying Squirrels to admit a maximum of 2,943 fans at their 9,560-seat stadium. Richmond drew capacity crowds each game.

During the second homestand May 18-23, attendance restrictions were eased, and as many as 3,448 fans were permitted at The Diamond for each Flying Squirrels game. The team drew 3,057 on the first night of that homestand, and reached the allowed capacity for the other five games.