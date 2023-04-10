There has long been an 800-pound gorilla hovering around the bidding for the Washington Commanders. It is now time to find out if it is real or just a mirage.

From the beginning, potential buyers have been wary of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, aware that he could swoop in and write a check for more than the other bidding groups could put together. Fans have been equally excited about the potential of a Bezos-led team, and what it could mean for the fan experience and a new stadium project.

With the rest of the bidders now close to the finish line, the coming days and weeks will provide clarity on just how interested Bezos is in the franchise, and whether he will jump into the mix at the last moment.

There would seem to be little the frontrunner, Josh Harris, can do to enhance his standing at this point with Dan and Tanya Snyder, the team owners who will ultimately decide who to sell the NFL franchise to.

Harris has built a consortium of bidders including D.C.-area billionaire Mitchell Rales and celebrity investor Magic Johnson. They have turned in a bid at the $6 billion mark believed to be the price the Snyders are interested in selling at, though the details of that bid have not been made public.

It's unlikely the threat of Bezos could get Harris to increase his bid substantially without taking on more investors, which would dilute the shares held by the current participants.

Unless there is a mystery bidder who has remained in the shadows, that leaves Bezos as the only potential buyer able to raise the price further at this juncture.

Bezos has long worked to keep secrecy around his business dealings, and this potential transaction is no different, as he retained Allen & Co. to help him explore an offer. Online news outlet Puck reported that Bezos and Snyder have spoken during the process.

Sources close to the transaction have maintained that Dan Snyder would be wary, if not outright opposed, to selling to Bezos, given that the Bezos-owned Washington Post did several rounds of reporting on alleged widespread sexual misconduct within the organization.

That, combined with financial pressure after Snyder's minority investors sold their shares back, ultimately placed Snyder in his current position of needing to sell the team.

Given the high-stakes nature of the deal, though, it has always been in Snyder's best interest to portray Bezos as out of the picture, so that the other bidders would put their best foot forward.

With the bulk of that work completed, it is time for Bezos to jump in or claim his seat on the sideline. Either move would bring about the beginning of the end of the sale process.

The NFL owners gathered two weeks ago for their annual meeting, and though there had been hope that a buyer would be announced, there was little consternation among owners, and no discussion of voting Snyder out, which could be taken to mean they were confident a deal was imminent.

“I believe that something is close to happening," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said at the meeting. "I don’t know that for sure. We’ll wait and see what happens.”

Likewise, Commanders team president Jason Wright talked about the sale as a near-certainty in an interview with The Times-Dispatch, speaking of what he believes will be a resurgence in fan interest and corporate sponsorship revenue after it is completed.

Bezos would instantly become one of the most powerful NFL owners, given his wide-ranging influence in the worlds of technology, media and merchandising.

Amazon owns the rights to "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts but it's not believed that would pose a significant hurdle to the deal, especially now that Bezos now longer oversees day-to-day operations at the company.

While Bezos doesn't need to take on any partners in the bid, he has been connected with Jay-Z, who has also had business dealings in the sports space. The rapper has started an agency for athletes, invested in the Brooklyn Nets, and most recently has produced the Super Bowl halftime show.

