With Commanders stadium in the balance, will vote be for economic development or against Dan Snyder?

It's been 46 years since Virginia has been the home of a major league sports team. On Wednesday, a key vote looms that may determine whether that drought ends anytime soon.

The General Assembly and its legislators are headed for a tense weekend of negotiation that will ultimately decide the fate of a proposed $350 million subsidy to the Washington Commanders to potentially build their next stadium in the state. The team's practice headquarters are currently located in Ashburn, but it plays its games in Landover, Md.

In February, an initial vote on the package easily sailed through both chambers with bipartisan support. On Wednesday night, though, in a stunning reversal, Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) pulled his support, citing among other things his lack of belief in the team's ability to sustain a fan base, and its name change from Redskins to Commanders.

The concept of a state contribution to economic development remains broadly popular, and the $350 million would be a small portion of the $3 billion overall project. The hurdle appears to be not the project but team owner Dan Snyder, who has come under investigation multiple times in the past three years, including an NFL investigation that found the team had a "highly unprofessional" workplace environment towards women.

At least two legislators proposed amendments tying the money to the outcome of those investigations, but in February those amendments were voted down, with Petersen himself one of the vocal dissenters.

“We didn’t investigate Jeff Bezos when we did a deal with Amazon,” he said at the time. “This is a business transaction.”

That business transaction appears to have turned personal.

The Times-Dispatch reached out to the offices of seven state senators on Thursday, but none would comment on the record. Sen Jeremy McPike (D-Alexandria) said on D.C. radio station 106.7 The Fan he would be voting no, lauding the development concept but criticizing the "mixed bag" that comes with the baggage the team brings to the table.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has been an advocate of the project, continues to welcome the bill - which wouldn't guarantee the team's relocation but would allow the sides to begin negotiating.

"In any discussions regarding the possibility of a new stadium in Virginia, the governor will always put the best interests of Virginia’s taxpayers first," his press secretary, Macaulay Porter, wrote in an email.

Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), a member of the House of Delegates, believes the bill remains a rare opportunity to land a major league team for the first time since the ABA's Virginia Squires.

"I have long believed Virginia deserves a team," he said. "I think Virginia deserves nice things, and we have to get to a place where we can feel comfortable in the negotiating room to deliver a sports team to the commonwealth."

Asked about Petersen's comments, he indicated he doesn't believe it is the start of a mass wave of defections, though he added that he didn't want to speak for his colleagues.

"I guess the only individual I've really seen change their position was Petersen, and his reasoning was shocking," he said. "When he voted for it previously, the name had already been changed. I think most Virginians embrace the name change."

If Youngkin and other Republicans remain on board, and can get full support in the Senate, they would only need to flip one Democrat to get the bill passed - but what once looked like a bipartisan shoo-in will now require some careful maneuvering.

If the bill is either voted down or tabled, Snyder would be down to just one viable site for a government-supported stadium, the current FedEx Field site in Landover, where the team finished second-to-last in the NFL in attendance last year.

Wednesday's session is to finalize the state budget, as well as all other outstanding business for the legislative season, which will then adjourn until 2023.

Before the vote can be officially scheduled, the conference committee of delegates and senators has to turn in the final version, which still hasn't happened.

When the session began, there was talk of a $1 billion package for the team. That was whittled down to a $350 million package to gain broad acceptance, but now on the verge of the finish line, it doesn't appear money is the hurdle at all.

Instead, for a number of legislators, it's the fear of going into business with Snyder, and the potential damage that could do politically given his low popularity levels.

With the stakes as high as they are, Commanders coach Ron Rivera put out a tweet with renderings of a new practice facility commending the vision and what it would mean for the team's future.

The same could be said of Woodbridge and Prince William County, that the project would provide strong economic returns according to early projections. However, the ownership obstacle has presented a last-minute wrinkle that could throw the project's future into doubt.