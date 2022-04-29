With early picks, Washington signals that it wants to be competitive now, not later

ASHBURN - Entering Year 3, there are a number of reasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera to be optimistic.

His team plays a significantly easier schedule this year, has made an upgrade at quarterback and a defense that regressed last year feels due to take a step forward.

All of which led to this year's draft, where Rivera skipped over future potential in favor of win-now help.

The first round brought receiver Jahan Dotson, who proved himself by staying in school for an extra year at Penn State, and the Commanders used their second-round selection to take Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis.

Mathis, like Dotson, was a team leader - Mathis played four seasons in Alabama and was a team captain in 2021.

His arrival likely signals the beginning of the end in Washington for Daron Payne, a defensive tackle who is entering the final season of his contract in 2022.

Mathis is needed to add depth after the offseason departures of Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle.

On the other side of the ball, Dotson wasn't in the "big four" of receivers who received hype before the draft.

Washington was big on USC's Drake London, whose size was enticing, and did research on Alabama's Jameson Williams, a speedster who tore his ACL in the national championship game.

In the end, though, they picked a player in Dotson who will be the most ready to go with new quarterback Carson Wentz on Day 1.

Dotson is versatile, and as Rivera put it delicately in introducing him, he won't need perfection out of his quarterback to make a catch.

"I'm trying not to kill the kid," Rivera said of Penn State's quarterback. "But you sit there and you think, well, he didn't throw a very accurate ball, but (Dotson) was making him look good.

"You look at some of the other teams that had 2, 3, 4 weapons on the field at the same time. And you think, wow, (Dotson), you know, they knew the ball was going to him, but he was still making plays."

Rivera knows that to ignite Washington's offense, the team will need to generate more big plays than it has in its first two seasons under the coach.

"He's got the ability to go vertical and make some plays because he understands route running on how to stack people, how to set people up," the coach said of Dotson. "A lot of those highlights really show some of the things that got our attention."