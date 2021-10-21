With injuries piling up, Washington shifts to shorter, slower, midweek practices

ASHBURN - In the NFL, Wednesday's practice is traditionally the most intense of the week, as the game plan is installed and players have recovered somewhat from the previous Sunday of collisions.
In Washington, however, the team has only used an hour, instead of the two that are allotted, during October.
Washington coach Ron Rivera chalked that up to the number of injuries the team is working through, and the need to keep key players like running back Antonio Gibson healthy for the game itself.
"The last couple of weeks, because of the injuries we've sustained, we've had to slow practices down and we've actually had to cut some of the periods and create a bit more walkthrough so we can get more guys participating," Rivers said. "We didn't practice in pads (last) Wednesday because we just didn't have enough guys to be able to participate. And the way to get them involved is really to slow down the tempo of practice."
Washington stayed mostly healthy through training camp and the season's opening weeks, but left a win at Atlanta banged up in several significant offensive spots.
Tight end Logan Thomas and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff are out long-term, while Gibson, receivers Curtis Samuel (groin), Dyami Brown (knee) and Terry McLaurin (hamstring), tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (quad) and right tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle) have all been limited in how much they can do.
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner faces the challenge of crafting a game plan around an ever-evolving cast.
"The biggest thing for me and the staff during the week is, who are we going to have?" Turner asked. "We think we might have him Sunday, but when is he going to be able to practice? We still do everything we can to get our guys in the best position, but it limits some practice reps."
Turner said it also results in last-minute tweaks to the playbook if a player is a late scratch.
Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste said that a large part of practice is being able to work at a fast speed to get ready for the game.
"Create that game environment where when the ball is thrown, everybody's going there, everybody's trying to tackle," he said. "Train those habits so when you get to the game you start to execute real fast."
On top of the existing injuries, Washington has a new one as cornerback William Jackson III has missed portions of both practices this week. Jackson, a big free-agent acquisition, has struggled so far this season, but given the team's depth there remains a large dropoff between him and the backups - Danny Johnson, Corn Elder and Troy Apke.
Collins reacts to new role: Landon Collins has been used more as a linebacker over the past two games, and he said on Thursday the team has asked him to inhabit that role at the moment.
Asked whether that was because of injuries or permanent, Collins said he didn't know, that he was still trying to get the answer to that question as well.
"I'll play there if I need to be played there," Collins said. "Other than that, do I like playing linebacker? No, I don't. I don't like hitting big linemen or getting big linemen off me. I'm undersized for being a linebacker, so yeah, I don't want to play down there, but if I need to, yeah, I'll do so. I'm good at it."
Collins said he hasn't taken any practice reps with the secondary in the last two weeks.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD