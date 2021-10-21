With injuries piling up, Washington shifts to shorter, slower, midweek practices

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner faces the challenge of crafting a game plan around an ever-evolving cast.

"The biggest thing for me and the staff during the week is, who are we going to have?" Turner asked. "We think we might have him Sunday, but when is he going to be able to practice? We still do everything we can to get our guys in the best position, but it limits some practice reps."

Turner said it also results in last-minute tweaks to the playbook if a player is a late scratch.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste said that a large part of practice is being able to work at a fast speed to get ready for the game.

"Create that game environment where when the ball is thrown, everybody's going there, everybody's trying to tackle," he said. "Train those habits so when you get to the game you start to execute real fast."

On top of the existing injuries, Washington has a new one as cornerback William Jackson III has missed portions of both practices this week. Jackson, a big free-agent acquisition, has struggled so far this season, but given the team's depth there remains a large dropoff between him and the backups - Danny Johnson, Corn Elder and Troy Apke.