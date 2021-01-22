With new hires, Washington becomes the NFL's most diverse team

In an e-mailed statement, Rivera seemed to hint that Mayhew would handle the business side of things.

“Martin is a proven general manager who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization,” Rivera wrote. “He will be an integral part of running the daily football operations and will allow me the opportunity to focus more on coaching."

Mayhew's hiring is interesting given that he drafted Matt Stafford while in Detroit - Stafford is one of a handful of quarterbacks who could be a fit for Washington in the upcoming season.

Hurney has ties to Washington and Rivera - he started his career as a sportswriter at the Washington Star and Washington Times, and was the general manager in Carolina when Rivera was hired.

"Marty has a proven track record as a successful scout and general manager and will be a vital part of shaping our roster," Rivera wrote.

The moves leave Kyle Smith as an odd man out. Smith led Washington's scouting department and served as the interim general manager, though without the title, in the past season.

Smith, the son of legendary general manager A.J. Smith, is considered a rising star in the business, and is reportedly fielding offers from other teams.