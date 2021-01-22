With new hires, Washington becomes the NFL's most diverse team

The Washington Football Team continued its front-office shakeup on Friday, and in the process became the NFL's most diverse team.
Washington hired Martin Mayhew to be its new general manager, reporting to coach Ron Rivera, who retains the final say on drafting, trades and the roster.
Mayhew, a former general manager in Detroit, is one of three Black general managers who received jobs in this hiring cycle, the most in league history.
With the move, Mayhew joins Washington team president Jason Wright and Rivera (who is Hispanic) to form the league's only team where all three top positions are held by minorities.
In addition, Rivera is expected to hire coaching intern Jennifer King to a full-time coaching position in the coming season, making her one of five full-time female coaches in the league.
The hiring of Mayhew is a homecoming - he was on the 1991 Washington team that won the Super Bowl.
He'll be joined in the front office by Marty Hurney, a former general manager in Carolina, who will also report to Rivera and hold an executive role.
The exact breakdown of job duties have not yet been spelled out, but it is expected one will supervise college scouting, while one handles contracts and other roster business.
In an e-mailed statement, Rivera seemed to hint that Mayhew would handle the business side of things.
“Martin is a proven general manager who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization,” Rivera wrote. “He will be an integral part of running the daily football operations and will allow me the opportunity to focus more on coaching."
Mayhew's hiring is interesting given that he drafted Matt Stafford while in Detroit - Stafford is one of a handful of quarterbacks who could be a fit for Washington in the upcoming season.
Hurney has ties to Washington and Rivera - he started his career as a sportswriter at the Washington Star and Washington Times, and was the general manager in Carolina when Rivera was hired.
"Marty has a proven track record as a successful scout and general manager and will be a vital part of shaping our roster," Rivera wrote.
The moves leave Kyle Smith as an odd man out. Smith led Washington's scouting department and served as the interim general manager, though without the title, in the past season.
Smith, the son of legendary general manager A.J. Smith, is considered a rising star in the business, and is reportedly fielding offers from other teams.
Mayhew's departure from San Francisco, where he had worked in the player personnel department, triggers a new NFL rule that awards a bonus third-round draft picks to teams that develop minority talent that is hired into top roles.
Washington will have a press conference to introduce the two new hires, likely next week.
