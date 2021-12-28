With playoff dreams dashed, Washington will split snaps between Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen

Washington will have to pick between trying to trade for one of the top names (Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson), attempt a free agency salvage project (Marcus Mariota, Mitchell Trubisky), or draft a rookie and potentially give them a year to develop behind Heinicke and Allen.

First, though, there are still two games remaining, and Rivera has promised that, even as he plays more of the team's depth players, he will be playing to win.

He noted the importance of that in light of Washington's blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, and that he wants to make sure to set a strong tone entering the offseason, particularly given that he will return as coach next year.

"This was a bad game," he said of the Dallas loss. "This ain't a direction. I'll tell you that right now."

He added: "You're going to get dragged through the gravel once in a while if you fight, but you dust yourself off, and you get up and then you go after them. That's what our mentality has to be. ... It's going to be a challenge to us and how we handle ourselves. And quite honestly, it'll also be a great opportunity to evaluate our mental toughness individually and collectively as a team, just to see how we respond."