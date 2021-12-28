With playoff dreams dashed, Washington will split snaps between Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen

Taylor Heinicke will remain the starting quarterback for Washington entering Sunday's game against the Eagles, but coach Ron Rivera said he will also "probably" use backup Kyle Allen during the team's final two games.
"It's not an indictment of Taylor or anything like that," Rivera said. "But just that we also want to make sure we get a really good look at Kyle."
Washington's quarterback plans were thrown into flux in the season opener, when Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured and ultimately ruled out for the season.
Rivera has made no secret that finding a franchise quarterback is the most important thing Washington will do this offseason, likely meaning Heinicke and Allen would be jockeying for the backup role entering the 2022 season.
"You look at the teams that are all right there in the race and you sit there and you can say look at who they have," Rivera said. "Right now the most obvious one you point at is Green Bay, you point at Tampa Bay, and you look at who those guys are. I mean, those guys are future Hall of Famers. Those guys are Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.
"You look at Patrick Mahomes, and you could say that's what you want to be, to be in that situation and set of circumstances, because that helps a lot - that really puts you into a great position."
Washington will have to pick between trying to trade for one of the top names (Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson), attempt a free agency salvage project (Marcus Mariota, Mitchell Trubisky), or draft a rookie and potentially give them a year to develop behind Heinicke and Allen.
First, though, there are still two games remaining, and Rivera has promised that, even as he plays more of the team's depth players, he will be playing to win.
He noted the importance of that in light of Washington's blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, and that he wants to make sure to set a strong tone entering the offseason, particularly given that he will return as coach next year.
"This was a bad game," he said of the Dallas loss. "This ain't a direction. I'll tell you that right now."
He added: "You're going to get dragged through the gravel once in a while if you fight, but you dust yourself off, and you get up and then you go after them. That's what our mentality has to be. ... It's going to be a challenge to us and how we handle ourselves. And quite honestly, it'll also be a great opportunity to evaluate our mental toughness individually and collectively as a team, just to see how we respond."
Everett released from hospital: Washington safety Deshazor Everett, who crashed his car last Thursday night, killing his girlfriend and severely injuring himself, has been released from the hospital.
Rivera said the injuries sustained by Everett would prohibit him rejoining the team for workouts or meetings the rest of the year.
Loudoun police continue to investigate the crash, and after Sunday's game, Heinicke expressed sorrow over the situation.
"It's really tough because he is the captain of our (special teams)," the quarterback said. "He’s one of the bright spots in the locker room. He’s always smiling, always working hard. You hear that something like that happened, especially during the holidays, it's tough."
