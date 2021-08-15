With Ryan Kerrigan gone, James Smith-Williams steps into a key role in his second NFL season

Washington's hopes to reach the Super Bowl rest on a handful of big-name stars, like Chase Young and Montez Sweat, growing into MVP-caliber talents.

But in the NFL, any team's hopes for things as simple as a winning season depend not just on talent at the top, but depth for when injuries or other situations arise.

That's the role James Smith-Williams finds himself in. A seventh-round draft pick out of N.C. State a year ago, Smith-Williams will likely be Young and Sweat's backup at defensive end, a potentially key cog in Washington's defensive machinery.

"You know, I've been in the backup role before," Smith-Williams said. "At N.C. State, I was behind (Bradley) Chubb. You never know when your opportunity comes, but when it does, you've got to be ready."

First Smith-Williams will have to fend off a training camp challenge from a pair of new seventh-round picks, Penn State's Shaka Toney and Baylor's William Bradley-King.

Toney's college career was interrupted by injuries, but he's been explosive during camp, and has earned praise from coaches for what he brings to the table.

But Smith-Williams also has something the staff appreciaties - the ability to play across the board.