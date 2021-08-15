With Ryan Kerrigan gone, James Smith-Williams steps into a key role in his second NFL season

Washington's hopes to reach the Super Bowl rest on a handful of big-name stars, like Chase Young and Montez Sweat, growing into MVP-caliber talents.
But in the NFL, any team's hopes for things as simple as a winning season depend not just on talent at the top, but depth for when injuries or other situations arise.
That's the role James Smith-Williams finds himself in. A seventh-round draft pick out of N.C. State a year ago, Smith-Williams will likely be Young and Sweat's backup at defensive end, a potentially key cog in Washington's defensive machinery.
"You know, I've been in the backup role before," Smith-Williams said. "At N.C. State, I was behind (Bradley) Chubb. You never know when your opportunity comes, but when it does, you've got to be ready."
First Smith-Williams will have to fend off a training camp challenge from a pair of new seventh-round picks, Penn State's Shaka Toney and Baylor's William Bradley-King.
Toney's college career was interrupted by injuries, but he's been explosive during camp, and has earned praise from coaches for what he brings to the table.
But Smith-Williams also has something the staff appreciaties - the ability to play across the board.
"James is a guy that can play all up and down the line, from the three-technique (defensive tackle) to the edge," Sweat said. "James is going to bring a lot to the table."
In an ideal world, coach Ron Rivera wouldn't have to worry about playing any of the three - he'd just send Young and Sweat out for every snap. But in the NFL, he knows that's extremely unlikely.
"I'm very confident in what we've seen from James Smith-Williams," Rivera said. "He's done a great job and he's the guy that we drafted last year for this type of role."
Rivera's confidence manifested itself in the decision to part ways with Ryan Kerrigan, who expressed a desire to stay in Washington in a backup role.
Smith-Williams said he appreciated having a talented room to work with and learn from last year, but added that only goes so far.
"I think Montez, being built how he's built, you can't replicate some of those things," Smith-Williams said of the 6-foot-7 Sweat.
He said he stayed in Ashburn this offseason to train and be ready for the opportunity that awaits, with the exception of a deep-sea fishing trip to the Florida Keys.
Smith-Williams is an avid fisherman who said his biggest catch was a 50-pound tarpon he snagged in Puerto Rico.
Now he's aiming to reel in steady NFL work as Washington's backup defensive end, a position that could be nothing or could determine wins and losses this season. He said he's ready.
"Absolutely," Smith-Williams said. "It's right in front of me for the taking, and I've just got to seize it. That's all it is."
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD