With season on the line, Commanders say it's '1,000%' a must-win game Thursday night against Bears

ASHBURN — There has been no attempt this week by the Washington Commanders to downplay the importance of Thursday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

With the season hanging in the balance, and a 1-4 record that includes losses to the struggling Lions and Titans, it’s now or never.

“It’s definitely a must-win,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “One thousand percent. We’re 1-4. I don’t know too many teams who started off 1-5 and had a good season.”

The Bears would seem like the perfect opponent for the moment, bringing in their own struggles, including an inability to generate big plays on offense.

Washington’s offense can relate, and the clock is ticking for quarterback Carson Wentz and the unit to salvage a season that is slipping away.

“We can change the season around, right now,” offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. said. “There’s just too many times when we go two steps forward and five steps back. And we can’t have that in our offense if we want to put points on the board.”

Washington coach Ron Rivera made his first big move of the season during last week’s game, benching the Commanders’ second highest-paid player, cornerback William Jackson III.

Jackson claimed after the game that he was taken out due to a back injury, but Rivera responded to that by saying: “We pulled him. We will leave it at that.”

The decision to bench Jackson set the tone for the urgency of this week’s contest.

“Oh, very much so. I don’t expect it to go downhill, though,” Rivera said. “No matter what happens, we’ll come out, we’re gonna play and we’ve got to get better. It starts with me from the top. I mean, we’ve got to get better and understand what our responsibility is.”

If Washington loses, there are almost certain to be calls for bigger changes during the extended weekend, whether that’s a change at coordinator or quarterback.

After Sunday’s loss, Allen referenced the need for players to continue working hard for future contracts and financial stability, and receiver Terry McLaurin echoed that on Tuesday.

“I think you’ve got to have some sort of pride about yourself to come into work and give your all, no matter what the scoreboard looks like, no matter what the record looks like,” McLaurin said. “You’re in a fortunate position just to be playing in this league, and it can be taken away from you at any moment.”

The tone was reminiscent of coach Mike Shanahan’s declaration that the final weeks of the 2012 season would be about finding who “is going to be on your football team for years to come.”

That team went on a seven-game winning streak to claim an improbable playoff berth.

Mathematically, the potential remains for this team, and Rivera’s squads have historically had winning streaks in November.

If those are to be meaningful games, though, it starts with a victory on Thursday night.

“First and foremost,” Leno said, “we’ve gotta win a football game.”