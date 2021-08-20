With sharp August, Flying Squirrels righty Akeel Morris is making the most of his opportunity

Morris attributes the strong stretch to staying true to his process.

“A lot of the times you get caught up in the results,” Morris said, before Friday’s game against Erie. “And there's a reason. But, at the same time, you can't get to the point where it frustrates you and you lose your focus. Once you stay in the process and you really believe that you're doing what you need to do, the results will come.

“So, just stay in the process, and just keep getting better as you go."

Morris, after signing, began to take off in the 2013 season, his first in Single-A, when he surrendered just five earned runs in 45 innings, good enough for a 1.00 ERA. That corresponded with a move to the bullpen and with tweaks to his delivery.

Coming off another big year in 2014 (0.63 ERA in 57 innings, 89 strikeouts), Morris earned a call-up to New York in June 2015 before ever playing a game in Double-A or Triple-A.

He pitched one game in the bigs that year, just the 12th player from the Virgin Islands to make it to that level. A year later he was traded to the Braves for Kelly Johnson. And, back in the majors with Atlanta in 2017, Morris was productive, allowing just one run in 7 1/3 innings across eight games.