With sharp August, Flying Squirrels righty Akeel Morris is making the most of his opportunity

When Akeel Morris was a rising senior in high school, one of his buddies gave him a call about a summer ball opportunity.
Morris primarily played middle infield, shortstop, at that point in his career. But his friend said the summer team needed pitching.
"I said, 'All right, I'll pitch,’” Morris said.
The position caught on for the right-hander. Later that year, in November of 2009, Morris attended a major baseball showcase in Fort Myers, Fla., where he performed well on the mound.
And the path before him began to become clearer to see.
"That's kind of where it was like, 'Maybe I have a shot to be pro,’” Morris said.
Morris did. In June 2010, the Mets signed him to a free agent deal out of Charlotte Amalie High School in his native St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
It set Morris on what’s now been a more than decade-long career in pro baseball. The 28 year old has had major league stints with the Mets, Braves and Angels. And, after time in independent-league ball, the Giants signed him in June.
Morris has shined with the Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A affiliate, of late.
This month, since returning from time at Triple-A Sacramento, Morris has given up just two runs in 18 innings of work across three starts, with 18 strikeouts. He’s earned eight straight winning decisions, including Thursday night at The Diamond against the visiting Erie SeaWolves, a Tigers affiliate. Morris tossed six innings, with just one run allowed and seven strikeouts, in a 2-1 Richmond victory.
Morris attributes the strong stretch to staying true to his process.
“A lot of the times you get caught up in the results,” Morris said, before Friday’s game against Erie. “And there's a reason. But, at the same time, you can't get to the point where it frustrates you and you lose your focus. Once you stay in the process and you really believe that you're doing what you need to do, the results will come.
“So, just stay in the process, and just keep getting better as you go."
Morris, after signing, began to take off in the 2013 season, his first in Single-A, when he surrendered just five earned runs in 45 innings, good enough for a 1.00 ERA. That corresponded with a move to the bullpen and with tweaks to his delivery.
Coming off another big year in 2014 (0.63 ERA in 57 innings, 89 strikeouts), Morris earned a call-up to New York in June 2015 before ever playing a game in Double-A or Triple-A.
He pitched one game in the bigs that year, just the 12th player from the Virgin Islands to make it to that level. A year later he was traded to the Braves for Kelly Johnson. And, back in the majors with Atlanta in 2017, Morris was productive, allowing just one run in 7 1/3 innings across eight games.
But he was traded again, to the Angels, in April 2018. He had a nine-game major-league stint with Los Angeles that year, with nine runs allowed in 14 innings
At the end of that year, when his contract ran up, Morris became a free agent. He found a dearth of opportunities available, and ultimately went to play in the independent Atlantic League.
“It was a great experience,” Morris said. “I mean, you can learn so much from indy ball and keep learning about yourself. Every time you get to throw a baseball, play baseball, it's a learning [experience].”
Morris, the second half of that season, moved back into a starting role, where he’s remained since.
After a pause in play last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris began this year back in the Atlantic League with the Long Island Ducks, where he threw 14 scoreless innings over three starts before he was signed by the Giants in June, bringing him back to affiliated ball.
“When you get into indy ball, that's what you’re looking for,” Morris said. “You're looking to go somewhere overseas or get back into affiliated ball. ... It's definitely a happy feeling."
Morris made three starts with the Squirrels in June and the beginning of July before he was promoted to Triple-A. But, after struggling there over six starts, he was moved back to Richmond.
And, since, Morris has been sharp. Commanding a dangerous change-up, supplemented with a fastball in the low 90s and a slider, Morris has found an effective groove.
“He's showing what was the reason that he went to the big leagues,” Flying Squirrels manager José Alguacil said. “It shows in the last three outings, it showed why someone gave him that opportunity.”
Alguacil said that he tells his players that opportunity will arise when they want to create it.
Morris is taking advantage of his current opportunity, perhaps putting him on track for another shot at the big leagues one day.
“It's crazy how this game works,” Morris said. “Some things just fall in line for you. And just be ready, play hard and it's baseball, so you just let it happen."
