With top seed in playoffs secured, Kickers close regular season against Greenville Saturday

The moment, frozen in time, could tell a story on its own.

When the final whistle blew at Forward Madison last Saturday, cementing a 1-0 victory for the Richmond Kickers, Darren Sawatzky pumped both fists in the air from the touchline, as some of his players hugged in celebration.

The win locked up the USL League One regular-season title for the Kickers, their first such title since 2013.

Sawatzky, Richmond’s third-year head coach and chief sporting officer, has expressed his ambition for trophies since Day 1. And last Saturday’s result put the club in the best position possible to get the trophy it has been chasing.

It felt good, Sawatzky said — a feeling clear to any observer in the immediate aftermath of last Saturday’s game.

“I don’t think people understand how hard that is to do in any league,” Sawatzky said Thursday, of the regular-season crown. “And in our league it’s crazy. At one point you’re in first place, you can be in last place the next week.

“I mean, it’s such a tight table. And to clinch a regular-season championship before the last game of the season is really big. So, for us, it’s a lot of work to get to this point.”

Now, before stepping into the playoffs, the Kickers are set to close the regular season with what has the potential to be a League One championship game preview. Richmond (14-7-8) welcomes Greenville Triumph SC (12-8-9) to City Stadium Saturday, for a 6:30 p.m. bout.

It’s a matchup Sawatzky believes is a great setup for the playoffs.

“You can’t back your way into a playoff opportunity,” Sawatzky said. “You got to go in there hitting on all cylinders.”

This year has yielded the best season of what’s been a steadily building product under Sawatzky’s direction.

The Kickers narrowly missed out on a League One postseason spot at the end of the truncated 2020 season, which featured just a league title game instead of multiple rounds of playoff play. Last year, Richmond qualified for the league’s six-team playoff field, the No. 5 seed. It was the club’s first playoff appearance since 2016, but the Kickers fell to FC Tucson in their first game.

But the Kickers approach playoff play this year while in the midst of their most consistently productive run of form all season. Richmond is unbeaten in its last eight games, dating back to August. It’s a stretch from which the team has collected 16 points — buoyancy for the club’s spot at the top of the standings.

This point has come through what’s been a three-year process of building culture, shaping the roster and establishing scheme.

“It’s great to see that work paying off,” said forward Jonathan Bolanos who, earlier this week, was named League One's September player of the month.

Richmond’s last regular-season title, nine years ago, came as a member of the former USL PRO league.

Veteran goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald, who’s been with the club since 2019 and who doubles as goalkeeper coach, said clinching Saturday was very emotional for him. Not only because of what it’s taken to get here, but also because he lost his father, Robert, earlier this year. His father was his biggest supporter, he said.

"Something we've worked really hard for, not just this season but for years past,” said Fitzgerald, who can reach a milestone of 100 USL League One appearances on Saturday.

Saturday’s opponent has been a tough one to crack for the Kickers this year. Greenville is the only opponent this season that Richmond has lost to twice, 3-1 at home in July and 1-0 on the road in August.

Greenville goalkeeper Paul Christensen leads the league with 10 clean sheets. Sawatzky said the pressing defense the Triumph deployed in the August game, despite the loss, has actually helped the Kickers down the backstretch of their schedule because they’ve worked on the ability to break such tactics.

“It couldn’t be better for us to play a team that’s gotten two W’s against us,” Fitzgerald said. “Because, for us, it’s a huge motivating factor.”

After Saturday, as a top-two seed, Richmond will get a bye until the playoff semifinals, when it will host a game on Oct. 29. The Kickers are also in line to host the League One title game should they advance.

To Sawatzky, it not only takes much work to win a regular-season title, but the stars have to align, too.

They have, and Sawatzky and Co. will hope they stay that way for at least a few more weeks, as a trek into the playoffs awaits.

“The culture won a championship,” Sawatzky said. “And we’re going to work to try to do it again here in a couple of games.”