Woman will man the PA microphone for Flying Squirrels' games this season

The Flying Squirrels advertised the vacancy at TeamWork Online, a portal that presents openings in the sports industry, and received about 40 applications. Bryan said she came upon the ad during an on-line search. The team auditioned eight candidates, Bryan among them. They read scripts that included pregame announcements, lineups, player substitutions, and other information.

“She just really stood out because of her professionalism and just the overall sound quality of her voice. You could tell she is someone who has done professional voice work during her career,” Oppermann said of Bryan.

Parnell said, “We’re very much looking forward to having her be part of the team. We felt like she was a great fit.”

Bryan is a native of South Africa. He parents were diplomats. She also spent time growing up in South America and speaks Spanish, which helped her candidacy, according to Oppermann. Typically, many players on Richmond teams and their opponents are from Spanish-speaking lands.

Being a woman did not work to Bryan’s advantage, or against her, Oppermann said, though her hiring brings a positive.

“I don’t think we started off particularly looking for a woman to fill the role,” said Oppermann. “However, we are excited about the fact that if little girls come out to a Flying Squirrels game and hear Bianca in the PA booth, they can think to themselves, ‘Wow, that could be me one day.’”