Woody: Commissioner should have intervened in Juan Soto trade

Major League Baseball is a mess.

Too many teams start spring training with no chance of claiming the final wild card spot, much less playing in the World Series.

There’s little reason for them to pay the price to be competitive. Instead, these clubs bumble through the season, then send their best players elsewhere at the trade deadline in return for “prospects.”

The most egregious example in recent years of a team that has lost interest in winning is the Washington Nationals. They’ve gone from World Series champions to another floundering franchise in our nation’s capital.

Tuesday, they traded Juan Soto, a certified star now and likely for years to come, to San Diego for six prospects. Josh Bell was included in the deal from Washington, so it wasn’t even a six-for-one deal.

This trade should not have been made. Actually, it should not have been allowed. The Nationals are for sale, and if the current ownership no longer cares to negotiate a long-team deal with Soto, the new owner, whoever that might be, should decide whether to build around Soto or build without him.

Imagine deciding to buy a house only to discover that when you’re ready to make the deal, the beautiful sun roof you loved has been detached and added to a house in another neighborhood. Why buy a house that has lost its most remarkable trait?

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred should have intervened in this deal. Yes, teams can make the case that it’s better to get something for a star now rather than nothing for him when he hits the free-agent market.

The Soto situation is different. He has two years remaining on his contract after this season. There was plenty of time to trade him. Or, there was plenty of time for new ownership to work out a deal to keep Soto in Washington for 10 more years.

This was a bad deal for the Nationals, a bad deal for the next owners and a particularly bad deal for Nationals’ fans.

This did not have to happen.

In June of 1976, Oakland A’s owner Charlie Finley decided to sell some stars instead of watching them depart in free agency and getting nothing in return.

The A’s were a formidable team then, winning the World Series three straight years from 1972-74. Still, keeping star players by paying them their market value wasn’t an option Finley wished to consider.

Left-handed pitcher Vida Blue was sold to the New York Yankees for $1.5 million. Relief pitcher Rollie Fingers and outfielder Joe Rudi were sold to the Boston Red Sox for $1 million each.

Or so it seemed.

Bowie Kuhn, a graduate of the University of Virginia law school and MLB commissioner, intervened.

Kuhn ruled the sale of the players was not in the best interest of baseball. Blue, Rudi and Fingers, a future Baseball Hall of Fame member, were ordered to return to the A’s.

Ultimately, Blue, Fingers and Rudi left via free agency, validating Finley’s belief that waiting to let them go would give him nothing in return.

Finley sued Kuhn. Kuhn’s authority to make such a decision was upheld by the courts.

Finley sold the team.

If teams truly were trying to get better over the long-term, holding fire sales at the trade deadline would be understandable. Instead, it seems that far more often teams are interested in finishing the season with the lowest payroll and highest profit possible.

It makes you long for the solution used among European soccer leagues -- relegation. With relegation, the worst performing teams get sent to a lower league and the best teams in the lower league ascend to the upper level.

If the Nationals were headed to Triple A next season, with the comparable decline in revenue, you can bet Soto still would be in Washington.

Much is being made of the contract offer Soto rejected -- $440 million over 15 years. That would have given Soto an average annual salary of $29.3 million.

A $29.3 million salary would make him, according to Sportrac, the 17th highest paid player in the league this season. Given baseball’s economics, he would continue to fall in those rankings as he continued to produce historic performances.

Soto probably is one of the top five players in baseball. He’s also only 23, not yet even in his prime.

Even a mediocre agent would not permit his client to settle for such a deal. And Soto’s agent is Scott Boras, one of the most demanding in all of sports.

History indicates the problem is the ownership of the Nationals, the Lerner family. The Lerners don’t seem all that interested in keeping their stars.

In the past year, they have: traded pitcher Max Scherzer, the highest-paid player in the game this season, and star shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers; traded Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League in home runs with 33, to Boston; let potential hall of fame outfielder Bryce Harper and third baseman Anthony Rendon leave via free agency.

Now, Soto is gone.

The Nationals couldn’t keep all those players, especially with Stephen Strasburg, who, because of a litany of injuries, is 1-4 since 2019, earning $35 million per season. The payroll would have been astronomical. But they could have tried much harder to keep a few of those players.

To accomplish great things in professional sports, great players are a necessity.

Instead, the Nationals are doomed for years while the Lerners will earn billions when they find a sucker, er, buyer, who will have to endure years of losing while watching generational players, all former Nationals, play elsewhere.