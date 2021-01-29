Woody: It's easy to overlook what matters the most

She was 37 and a victim of epithelioid sarcoma, a rare cancer of soft tissue. She was a Harvard graduate, the daughter of immigrants from India and a social entrepreneur.

In her too-short life, Janah created two companies that employ more than 11,000 workers in Africa and India, workers who had been living in poverty before Janah’s companies hired them and continues to pay them a living wage.

On her way to the office where she was working as a management consultant, Janah had witnessed India’s abject poverty. When she reached the office, she was struck that the workers were middle class and none of the people she had passed on the way were employees. She set out to change that.

Janah started two companies, Samasource and LXMI. Samasource does digital work for some of the largest companies in the world. LXMI is a high-end cosmetics company that hires women to gather ingredients in the Nile River Valley and India.

When the workers’ families are included, the Times estimated, the lives of 50,000 people have been affected by Janah’s ability to bring her vision to life.

This is not to criticize Bryant, not to say his life was basketball and nothing more.