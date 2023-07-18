When she first started playing at the age of 12, Midlothian native Kameron Simmonds never thought she would be playing in a World Cup. But just weeks before the kick off of the Women’s World Cup set to begin on Thursday, the 19-year-old was named to the senior roster of the Jamaican national team.

“Seeing the roster, it all kind of hit me,” the forward said. “It felt so official and I’m like 19 going to go play in the World Cup, it’s a dream come true.”

The 2015 Women’s World Cup was a major turning point for the James River alum’s career as the games inspired her to solely focus on her soccer career and follow her dreams to play in a World Cup one day.

“I wanted to do this but I never actually thought I was going to be playing in the World Cup,” she said. “It’s a dream that deep down every young athlete has.”

Simmonds was first called up to the national team system to play with the U-17 national team in 2020. She began to move up in the system, playing for the U-20 team and by September 2022 she was called up to her first senior team camp.

“Each level was a huge experience for me as far as development,” she said. “The jump to the senior team was difficult but after awhile I was able to adjust because of how welcoming everyone was.”

Even though she is only a sophomore at the University of Tennessee, Simmonds will be playing with and against many professional players and some of the stars big in women’s soccer.

“The people I will be playing with and against are women that I’ve watched and looked up to in my youth career,” she said. “I am definitely going to have to put in some work to stay professional and not be too starstruck.

Jamaica is in Group F and will playing against Brazil, France and Panama in the group stage. Their first game will be on Sunday against France at 6 a.m.

“I am most excited for that first game day,” she said. “To warm up on the same field as them, possibly play, see all the players and experience an entire game day.”

When she told her family the news, everyone was excited, especially her dad.

“All I wanna do is make them proud,” she said. “The love that I felt from them was so amazing.”

She is no stranger to the international stage as her father and grandfather also played for the Jamaican national team before her.

“It’s surreal,” he father Greg Simmonds said. “She can remember she will be the third generation Simmonds playing for Jamaica, which is very cool.”

Her father, who was born in Jamaica, played collegiately at Howard University before being drafted in the MLS and played professionally for 10 years. He also played for the Richmond Kickers for a year in his career.

“I took her to a USA-Jamaica game and she just told me that one day she was going to be playing in a stadium full of people,” he said.

He has been give Kameron advice as she prepared for the journey to New Zealand and Australia.

“Be humble and always respect everybody around you,” he said. “Now it’s time to go have fun and don’t worry, don’t stress yourself on mistakes.”

Simmonds and her brothers played for the Kickers and Strikers youth club, bringing the family’s soccer careers with the Kickers full circle. In fact, her brother, Nicholas Simmonds, signed a USL academy contract with the Richmond Kickers last week.

“It’s just a joyful time and we just feel super blessed,” he said. “To be in this position and see my kids enjoy the beautiful game and playing it at a really high level, makes me proud of them.”