'World's largest Hooters' at Washington's FedEx Field has permanently closed; club lounge to come

The Hooters restaurant inside Washington's FedEx Field, which was billed as the "world's largest" when built, has permanently closed.

In its place the team will build a lounge for its Washington Gold club-level ticket holders, which will provide free snacks and drinks as well as other amenities.

The renovation is expected to be done in time for the team's opening game next weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers.

At 280 seats, the restaurant was billed as the "World's Largest Hooters" on opening, a mark that was later surpassed by a Hooters in Las Vegas, though that outlet closed two years after opening.

Washington team representatives declined to elaborate on the reason for the change; representatives for Hooters did not respond to requests for comment.

The restaurant became a sign of the shameless money grabs that have characterized the Dan Snyder era.

One Yelp reviewer noted that even by Hooters standards, it wasn't all that good. "I have eaten at a few Hooters and this was the worst experience ever," they wrote.

Under new team president Jason Wright, the team has worked to be more inclusive of the local community, and several food stalls at the stadium are now occupied by local restaurants.