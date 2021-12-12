Worry-free guarantee: Cowboys defeat Washington in front of thousands of Dallas fans

They watched their team sprint out to an 18-0 lead, taking advantage of an interception and a sack/fumble of Heinicke.

The trolling happened in more subtle ways too. The team brought in benches with the Cowboys logo instead of using the ones the home team provides - it was believed to be the first time in years an NFL team has done that.

Dallas also denied Washington permission to use its logo on t-shirts sold inside FedEx Field - the team traditionally sells a "matchup" shirt with both teams' logos.

The Cowboys' aimed to get a promising season back on track, and with a 9-4 record now have a near-stranglehold on the division, with three-game leads over the Eagles and Football Team.

Washington will finish the day still in the playoff picture - at 6-7 they are the No. 7 or No. 6 seed in the NFC, depending on whether the San Francisco 49ers are late winners.

To keep that spot, though, Washington will have to clean up a number of mistakes that kept the team from dominating as it has over the past month.

Washington failed to convert its first seven third-down attempts, and late in the first half the team had more penalty yards assessed than offensive yards gained.

Still, all was not lost, as the Football Team mounted a late comeback that will provide optimism going into a game next week against the Eagles.