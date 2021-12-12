Worry-free guarantee: Cowboys defeat Washington in front of thousands of Dallas fans

LANDOVER, Md. - They came. They talked. They conquered.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Washington Football Team 27-20 on Sunday afternoon, capping a week of trash talk and other brash moves by sending the message that the NFC East still runs through Dallas.
Washington didn't score until the third quarter. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (knee) and receiver Terry McLaurin (concussion) both left with injuries, as did third-string center Tyler Larsen (Achilles).
In the final minutes, the Dallas players repeatedly motioned for more noise from the sellout crowd at FedEx Field.
Washington offered one last effort at a dramatic comeback, with Cole Holcomb returning an interception for a touchdown to make it a one-score game late.
However, backup quarterback Kyle Allen was ruled to have fumbled the ball while being sacked on the ensuing possession, handing the ball, and ultimately the victory, back to Dallas.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Mike McCarthy waged verbal and psychological battle all week. McCarthy guaranteed victory, while Jones proclaimed that the Washington market is filled with Cowboys fans.
Both backed up their talk. Of the about 65,000 in attendance, at least half, and probably more, were Cowboys fans.
They watched their team sprint out to an 18-0 lead, taking advantage of an interception and a sack/fumble of Heinicke.
The trolling happened in more subtle ways too. The team brought in benches with the Cowboys logo instead of using the ones the home team provides - it was believed to be the first time in years an NFL team has done that.
Dallas also denied Washington permission to use its logo on t-shirts sold inside FedEx Field - the team traditionally sells a "matchup" shirt with both teams' logos.
The Cowboys' aimed to get a promising season back on track, and with a 9-4 record now have a near-stranglehold on the division, with three-game leads over the Eagles and Football Team.
Washington will finish the day still in the playoff picture - at 6-7 they are the No. 7 or No. 6 seed in the NFC, depending on whether the San Francisco 49ers are late winners.
To keep that spot, though, Washington will have to clean up a number of mistakes that kept the team from dominating as it has over the past month.
Washington failed to convert its first seven third-down attempts, and late in the first half the team had more penalty yards assessed than offensive yards gained.
Still, all was not lost, as the Football Team mounted a late comeback that will provide optimism going into a game next week against the Eagles.
