Youngkin's proposed budget earmarks $500,000 to study new Commanders stadium

Virginia punted on supporting a new NFL stadium during the last General Assembly, but it looks like the governor hasn't given up on landing the Washington Commanders.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin released his proposed budget for the upcoming legislative cycle, and in it is $500,000 to assist with planning for the potential relocation of the team.

The money is budgeted into the 2024 fiscal year, an acknowledgement that a new stadium in Virginia likely remains a non-starter as long as Dan Snyder owns the team.

Snyder said in a statement earlier this year that he was exploring the sale of all or part of the team, and Bank of America has prepared a prospectus for potential buyers to look through, another sign that a sale could be completed in the near future.

Youngkin's budget calls for "the Secretary of Finance to develop relevant capabilities, conduct planning, and evaluate potential economic incentives related to the relocation of the Washington Commanders to the Commonwealth of Virginia," adding that any package of incentives "shall be developed in the best interest of Virginia taxpayers."

The 2022 General Assembly took up the potential creation of a Stadium Authority that would have had the latitude to give public support to the team if it relocated from its current stadium site in Landover, Md.

Initial estimates of state support were floated as high as $1 billion for what would likely be a $3 billion project. The number was whittled down to $350 million before ultimately no vote was taken as it became clear there was little public support for giving taxpayer money to Snyder, who was under multiple investigations related to alleged financial impropriety and widespread sexual misconduct within the organization.

The budget item is filed under "Special or Unanticipated Expenditures." The budget will need to be approved by the Virginia House and Senate.

New ownership could breathe new life into the stadium competition, as Maryland has tried to get the team to build at the National Harbor development for several years.

The D.C. City Council has not been supportive of Snyder building at the site currently occupied by RFK Stadium, which is currently scheduled for demolition in the coming months, but it's possible the political winds could shift if Snyder were to sell.

The team's headquarters are in Ashburn at the moment, but the Commanders have indicated that they would want to combine their operations under one roof at the new site.

Maryland has already earmarked money for the future demolition and redevelopment of the FedEx Field site, which is located inside the Beltway and with Metro access nearby. The goal is to avoid an RFK situation where the stadium sits, unused, for many years.

When the previous bill failed in Virginia, the Commanders released a statement thanking the legislators and offering to work with them in the future.

“Given the complexity of this endeavor, coupled with the remarkable economic development opportunity that we believe our new venue project represents, we support the decision of stakeholders in the House of Delegates and the State Senate to more deeply examine this issue," a spokesperson wrote at the time.

PHOTOS: Renderings of proposed new stadium for the Washington Commanders