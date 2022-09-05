Zac Jones, the first Richmonder in the NHL, preparing for third season with Rangers

With training camp less than a month away – and about to embark on his third pro season – Richmond’s Zac Jones figures he’s ready for a regular role with the National Hockey League’s New York Rangers.

On a team that rode great goaltending by Igor Shesterkin to come within two games of qualifying for the Stanley Cup finals a year ago, there is an opening on the left side of the No. 3 defensive pairing.

“In my eyes, that’s my spot to lose …[but] I’ve got to have a good camp … take my game to a whole new level,” said Jones, 21, who previously earned the distinction of becoming the only player born and raised in Virginia to reach the NHL.

At the moment, his competition is Libor Hajek, who spent most of 2021-22 in New York as a healthy scratch, and Matthew Robertson (6-4, 225) who was a teammate in Hartford and is bigger than either Jones or Hajek (6-2, 206). Remember, in the NHL, bigger is always better until proven otherwise.

Having added 10 pounds this summer, Jones (5-11, 185) is the same size as Rangers’ defenseman Adam Fox – the 2020-2021 Norris Trophy winner whose partner Ryan Lindgren is 6-1, 191. Nevertheless, the son of Rob Jones, former trainer/equipment manager of the old (1990-2003) ECHL Richmond Renegades, still must overcome the “too small” label he has confronted most of his hockey-playing life.

Jones made his NHL debut in April of 2021 after being a mainstay in the University of Massachusetts’ run to the NCAA championship. He appeared in 10 games for the Rangers when Jacob Trouba, recently named team captain, was injured. A left-handed shooting defenseman, Jones played mostly on the right side. And, he demonstrated the versatility, including superior passing and puck-handling ability, that encouraged the New York organization to take him in the third round of the 2019 draft (68th overall).

Despite an excellent training camp, he was shipped to AHL Hartford and spent most of last season with the Wolf Pack. “I thought I deserved to be in New York … but it [turned out to be] the best thing for me, “ Jones said.

Most importantly, he got to play a regular shift – averaging about 25 minutes a game. Being in the NHL, suiting up occasionally then seeing little ice time, would have hurt rather than help his progress. Jones also was a regular killing penalties as well as on the power play where some observers think he would make a perfect partner with Fox on the first unit.

“It was great … that I got to play all the time. My confidence has gone way up,” Jones said here last week prior to a workout at Skate Nation. “This year I have to kick the door down and demand that spot … prove I can play in [the NHL] … now.”

In 52 games with Hartford, Jones had nine goals, 26 assists and 25 penalty minutes. On April 7, he had his first – and only – fight, taking on Charlotte’s Scott Wilson at 19:38 of the second period. It was a spirited punchfest and HockeyFights.com gave him a unanimous win.

“He just got the puck at the blue line … and I hit him cleanly ...and he came up to me and said, ‘You want to go?’ And I said, ‘Sure, let’s do it,’” Jones said, like he had done it many times before when, actually, it was another first for him. “I’ve never had a street fight … a hockey fight … I’ve never thrown a punch at anybody … but the adrenaline got going and …"

Admittedly, he was surprised he did as well as he did, but don’t expect him to become the next Dave Schultz. “If it has to be done, it has to be done … but I’m not going out there looking for [a fight],” he said, chuckling about it the whole time. “I never imagined myself fighting. The boys [teammates] were loving it. That was something they didn’t expect to see.”

In Hartford, Jones served on the No. 1 defense with a variety of partners including Braden Schneider – at 20 the roster’s only blueliner younger than Jones – who wound up a regular with the Rangers. Jones also appeared in 12 games in New York, which recalled him seven times in all.

By all accounts, he had one bad game – in Las Vegas where he was minus-3 against the Golden Knights. “You can’t be good every game,” Jones said. “I try to be consistent all the time … but sometimes it’s A-plus, sometimes a ‘D’ … it is what it is.”

In the next to last regular season game, Jones played a team-high 22:40 in a 4-3 win at Montreal, then was shipped back to Hartford. It was a paper transaction because the Wolf Pack (32-32-6) failed to make the AHL playoffs. Jones remained with the Rangers and skated every day, but didn’t suit up for any of their 20 post-season games.

One of the favorite off-season guessing games in New York has to do with who will team up with Schneider now that veterans Patrik Nemeth and Justin Braun, also left-hand-shooting defensemen, are no longer with the Rangers. Nemeth was traded to Arizona. Braun, a free agent, rejoined the Philadephia Flyers. Hajek sat out 60 games as a healthy scratch but re-signed, nevertheless.

In the final year of his rookie contract worth $925,000 annually, Jones apparently goes to preseason camp a slight favorite. One New York beat writer says it will be him … unless, of course, the Rangers opt to find another veteran along the backline. That didn’t work last year with Braun, Nemeth and another veteran tough guy Marc Tinordi, who wound up playing behind Jones in Hartford.