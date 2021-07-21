Putting ball in hole - in hoops, golf - was specialty of centenarian Frank Grossman

John Marshall High’s Frank Grossman in 1940 set the single-game basketball scoring record for the Central District League.

He scored 21 in a 39-30 win over George Washington-Alexandria, according to The Monocle, the John Marshall school newspaper.

Grossman enlisted in the U.S. Navy and continued playing basketball, though his most remarkable athletics achievements came in golf.

Grossman made five holes-in-one, all at Lakeside Park Club, formerly Jefferson Lakeside Country Club, a holistic feat confirmed Wednesday by club management.

According to National Hole in One Insurance, the odds of making a hole-in-one are about 12,000 to one for the average player, and 3,000 to one for a professional. Grossman, formerly a pharmacist at Bellevue Pharmacy, following his last ace, in 1991, said making a hole-in-one is probably about 90% luck.

Grossman celebrates his 100th birthday on Thursday, and Lakeside Park Club plans to dedicate a bench in his honor at the first tee of the golf course.