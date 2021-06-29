R-Braves' 1986 championship was a springboard to majors for many players

Of the 37 players listed on the 1986 Richmond Braves roster, according to Baseball Reference, 29 played in the majors at some point during their careers. Many of those 29 had previously played in the majors before the championship-winning season, and were looking to re-earn their place. Others were looking for their first big league call-up.

Regardless, the 3-2 victory during the five-game series over Rochester provided a boost toward bigger chances for many of the players.

“The 1986 team for me was really big,” Puleo said. “It got me a chance to get back up to Atlanta for a few more years, and it really was a steppingstone… [It] ended up getting me almost three years back in the big leagues.”

“There was probably a multitude of us going up,” Komminsk added, when asked about the aftermath of the 1986 season.

The R-Braves finished that season with an 80-60 record and went 6-2 in the playoffs, sweeping Tidewater, which had beaten them in the final three years prior. Richmond’s roster featured future Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, who was 20 years old then.

But besides Glavine, who went on to play 22 seasons in the majors beginning in 1987, the Governor’s Cup-winning team was defined largely by its “veteran presence,” according to O’Toole.