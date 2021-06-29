R-Braves' 1986 championship was a springboard to majors for many players

A day after Charlie Puleo pitched in Game 1 of the 1986 International League championship series, the Atlanta Braves were trying to find the Richmond Braves’ pitcher to call him up to the majors.
But when they called the office and the clubhouse at The Diamond that morning, Puleo — who had just pitched 7ª innings in a combined shutout and earned Richmond a win — wasn’t there.
Puleo had taken his car to a local mechanic along Route 1 to have it serviced. After impressive pitching performances in Game 1 of the title series against Rochester, and Game 1 of the semifinals against Tidewater, he was preparing for a trip home. Puleo had been sitting at the repair shop for several hours, then-R-Braves assistant general manager Mike O’Toole said, before someone called the repair shop’s owner and the Braves tracked him down after lunchtime.
The pitcher made his return to the majors, watching from afar as his team lifted the Governor’s Cup at The Diamond as the eventual 1986 International League champions.
“‘86 was really a good year for a lot of us to get back to the big leagues,” Puleo said Monday of how the title propelled his MLB return.
Thirty-five years after the Richmond Braves secured their second of five franchise IL championships, Puleo and former third baseman Brad Komminsk each threw ceremonial first pitches before the Flying Squirrels played Binghamton. As the two reflected on the title, they recalled how winning the Cup was exciting and memorable — Komminsk said it was the first championship of which he truly felt a part. But more notable was what came next.
Of the 37 players listed on the 1986 Richmond Braves roster, according to Baseball Reference, 29 played in the majors at some point during their careers. Many of those 29 had previously played in the majors before the championship-winning season, and were looking to re-earn their place. Others were looking for their first big league call-up.
Regardless, the 3-2 victory during the five-game series over Rochester provided a boost toward bigger chances for many of the players.
“The 1986 team for me was really big,” Puleo said. “It got me a chance to get back up to Atlanta for a few more years, and it really was a steppingstone… [It] ended up getting me almost three years back in the big leagues.”
“There was probably a multitude of us going up,” Komminsk added, when asked about the aftermath of the 1986 season.
The R-Braves finished that season with an 80-60 record and went 6-2 in the playoffs, sweeping Tidewater, which had beaten them in the final three years prior. Richmond’s roster featured future Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, who was 20 years old then.
But besides Glavine, who went on to play 22 seasons in the majors beginning in 1987, the Governor’s Cup-winning team was defined largely by its “veteran presence,” according to O’Toole.
For many who previously had been in the majors and since had been demoted, they weren’t “overly happy” to be spending the season playing Triple-A baseball, Komminsk said. But it also served as a motivating factor, a reminder that a strong season would create opportunities for the future.
Puleo called Larry Owen the best defensive catcher to whom he ever threw, and said pitcher Steve Shields had the best curve he’d ever seen. Komminsk remembered a particularly lethal one from Shields on a full count that he said earned the final out of Game 5 of the title series. (Shields finished with a 2.59 ERA over 21 games in 1986).
When Puleo arrived in Richmond from Cincinnati, he said that kind of talent around him and reinforcement from his coaches — particularly trainer Sam Ayoub — helped reassure him. He rebuilt the confidence he’d lost in Cincinnati beginning in 1985, and it carried over into 1986 and the majors afterward.
“He knew what it took to be a major league player and he came down to Richmond for that ‘86 season, and just went about his business and got the job done,” O’Toole said of Puleo.
Specifically, that Governor Cup-winning team was largely “homegrown,” Komminsk said. There were additions, like Puleo, but it was special to have a group of players who’d come up through Atlanta’s farm system together, and all of whom were vying for the same goal: an International League championship, and then more.
“It may have not got them up there for 10 years in the big leagues, but it got them another chance,” Puleo said.
Tuesday’s game
The Flying Squirrels fell 5-2 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at The Diamond.
In the second inning, Binghamton’s Yoel Romero doubled on a line-drive to right field to open the scoring, tacking on three runs. Jake Mangum added a single moments later, and the Flying Squirrels were unable to overcome the deficit that they dug themselves during the second inning.
Starting pitcher Luke Pfeifer was pulled in the fourth inning and replaced by Ronnie Williams, but Richmond, which suffered its second consecutive loss, still couldn’t generate enough offense to recover.