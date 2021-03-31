R-MC's Merkel named D-III coach of year

Randolph-Macon’s Josh Merkel on Wednesday was named the winner of the the Glenn Robinson Award as Division III’s coach of the year in men’s basketball.

The award is decided by a 20-member committee consisting of 15 current or retired head coaches as well as five collegeinsider.com staff members. Former Franklin & Marshall coach Glenn Robinson is the chairman.

“I am humbled by this honor,” Merkel said, “but the recognition should be directed toward our players and coaching staff. This award also reflects the tradition of excellence built by the commitment of past coaches and players. Associate head coach Dave Matturro as well as assistant coaches Brett Barron and Shawn Boggs have been valuable contributors to our recent success.”

Merkel recently completed his sixth season as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach. He led R-MC to a 12-0 record and its second straight ODAC title.