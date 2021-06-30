Radford to transfer from Virginia Tech

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is losing one of its top players.
Tyrece Radford has entered the transfer portal, a Tech spokesman said Wednesday.
Radford ranked second on the team in scoring (12.2 ppg) as a third-year sophomore last season, when he helped the Hokies (15-7, 9-4 ACC) make the NCAA tournament. He started all 18 games in which he played. He was suspended for four games in the wake of an arrest. He earned all-ACC honorable mention.
He also ranked third on the team in rebounding (5.9 rpg) and first in minutes (32.2 mpg) last season. The small forward/off guard tied for fourth in assists (37).
Radford’s decision comes as a surprise, not only because he was a starter but also because he entered the portal so long after the season’s conclusion in March.
Thursday is the NCAA deadline to enter the portal for athletes who want to transfer without sitting out a year.
Radford became the third Hokie to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Reserve guard Jalen Cone entered the portal in March and transferred to Northern Arizona. Backup guard Joe Bamisile also entered the portal in March; he transferred to George Washington.
Radford’s decision reduces the starters set to return next season to three — Keve Aluma, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts. It remains to be seen if Wabissa Bede will return for his extra year of eligibility.
Radford scored 18 points in Tech’s loss to Florida in the NCAA tournament in March. He had 20 points in the team’s ACC tournament loss to North Carolina.
Radford was suspended Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier. He did not return to action until a Feb. 23 loss to Georgia Tech.
Radford was found guilty on Feb. 3 in Montgomery County General District Court of first-offense driving under the influence. Radford also pleaded no contest on Feb. 3 to carrying a concealed weapon. Judge Randal Duncan took the gun case under advisement for a year and could dismiss that charge at the end of that period.
Radford and his attorney, Jimmy Turk, reached a plea agreement on the DUI charge with the Montgomery County commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Under the plea agreement, Radford pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence with the stipulation that he be found guilty.
Duncan sentenced Radford to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended.
Radford, who has a Louisiana driver’s license, also had his driving privileges in Virginia revoked for 12 months — unless he gets a Virginia driver’s license. In that case, his license will be restricted and he must have the ignition interlock device in his car.
Radford was also placed on probation for 12 months.
Radford is due back in court on Aug. 9 for a revocation hearing concerning two charges, according to online court records. One of the charges would impose that suspended jail sentence. The offense date for both charges is May 3; the hearing had been continued in May.
Radford signed with Tech when Buzz Williams was the coach. Radford had to sit out the 2018-19 season, which was Williams’ final season at Tech, for academic reasons.