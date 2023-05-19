On their home field, the Randolph-Macon softball team spent Friday playing two games from the visitor's dugout, each contest a must-win in the NCAA Division III softball regional.

They wouldn’t have it any other way.

Sparked by a six-run first inning in their first elimination game, the Yellow Jackets downed St. John Fisher 11-3 in five innings, then returned in the late afternoon to take out the Ramapo College Roadrunners 5-2 to advance to the region finals, where they'll host Swarthmore on Saturday at noon.

“It played out great today. I feel really, really good about tomorrow,” Randolph-Macon coach Kevin Proffitt noted. “After yesterday, we’re in the best situation we can be in.”

ODAC pitcher of the year Gracie Ellis scattered seven hits while fanning seven in the opening win over St. John Fisher. Taking advantage of the speed provided by the Yellow Jackets' Amanda Lanyon and Naomi Sadler, both got aboard on bunt singles. After a walk to Rilee Baughan, catcher Kayla Davis doubled home Lanyon and Sadler. Three batters later, Jessica Pittman singled, bringing home two more.

St. John Fisher scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first on a three-run homer by Mari Spitz, cutting the Yellow Jackets' lead to 6-3. But Randolph-Macon (40-9) answered with two in the second and never looked back.

The big battle was against Ramapo, which began the day falling in the championship bracket to Swarthmore 5-2. Sadler bunted her way on base again in the first after a Lanyon double. A Ramapo error allowed Lanyon to score, then Olivia Owens knocked home Sadler for a 2-0 lead.

Ramapo (34-13-1) scratched home runs in the third and fourth innings, tying the game via an RBI double to the gap in right center by Katie Rygiel. That set the stage for the biggest swing of the day.

The wind has consistently blown in the past two days, but it was no match for Baughan in the fifth with one aboard. She slammed a pitch over the left field fence to give Randolph-Macon the lead for good at 4-2.

“I was thinking I just need to get a nice hit right here,” Baughan said. “The next thing I know, it was over the fence. The last few at-bats had been close, and I was hoping I’d get lucky this time.”

The Yellow Jackets added an insurance run in the sixth as Pittman scored on a bases loaded walk to Baughan. On the day, Lanyon, Sadler and Baughan combined to go 10 for 18 with seven runs and six RBI.

Randolph-Macon tied a program record for wins in a season with 40, but that’s not on this team’s radar. It’s all about figuring out Swarthmore, and ending the run of a Garnet team who was 15-16 earlier this year but have run off 11 straight wins, including besting the Yellow Jackets 3-2 in the region opener Thursday.

With a win by Randolph-Macon at noon Saturday, the two teams would play again for the region championship at 2:30. The Yellow Jackets will be in the visitor's dugout once more, but, sometimes, a change of perspective can do you good.

“I really do think that we’re built to come back and win this thing,” Proffitt said. “We’ve shown tons of consistency putting together winning streaks. Even though we have to win twice, I can’t wait to get back out here. They’ll be ready to go.”

Baseball

Randolph-Macon 10, St. John Fisher 3: Myles Webb doubled in two runs in a four-run first inning and added a two-run home later as the Yellow Jackets won their D-III baseball tournament opener in Baltimore.