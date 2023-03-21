Atlanta Motor Speedway had a three-word message for its detractors: “Shut up already.”

The Atlanta venue, a revamped 1.5-mile oval that last year was repaved and given steeper banking, suffered an avalanche of social-media complaints leading into last weekend. The speedway had been ruined, we were told. It was an example of NASCAR’s wrong-headed approach to its sport, we were told. Tear it up and try something else, we were told.

The jeremiad deepened as the Saturday undercard – Truck and Xfinity series races – turned into caution-fests.

The 137-laps Truck race stuttered through 11 caution flags. Seven times the green-flag stints lasted for fewer than five laps. The flow of the 163-lap Xfinity race was no better – 12 caution flags, eight green-flag runs that lasted five laps or fewer.

The naysayers were certain Sunday’s 260-lap Cup Series event would be just as herky-jerky. After all, the track was obviously impossible to drive. And when the Cup race was interrupted by a spinout caution after just 10 laps, social media lit up with I-told-you-so messages.

But then things changed. For the next 189 laps, the only caution flags were the two waved for NASCAR’s mandated stage breaks. Nobody crashed, nobody spun out. We were reminded that the Cup Series drivers are, as a group, a very skilled bunch.

In the late going there were two cautions for crashes, but the final 44 laps were uninterrupted green, a textbook example of stock car racing at its best – aggressive, daring, clean.

Brad Keselowski’s Ford led most of those laps, shifting back and forth from high line to low, keeping a bevy of potential challengers at bay. It wasn’t until the final lap that Joey Logano’s bold move drew him alongside in his Ford and at last cleared Keselowski for the win.

No crash. No need for one of NASCAR’s notorious two-lap “overtime” finishes that invite further wrecks. Just a terrific run to the checkers.

That’s the thing about motorsports – not every race is thrilling. And certainly, not every lap of every race is thrilling. But when the competition is great, it’s really great.

During parts of Sunday’s Atlanta event the field strung out as drivers and their teams made sure not to spoil their odds for a strong finish. That finish turned out to be the very thing for which fans show up and tune in.

The Atlanta race offers no forecast of what to expect next, as the Cup Series begins a run of events on four vastly different kinds of tracks in the next four Sundays.

Next up is a road-course race on the 3.41-mile Circuit of the Americas in Texas. Then the tour comes to Richmond Raceway’s ¾-mile D shape for its April 2 400-lapper. Next is the Easter Sunday night race on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-covered half mile. And on April 16, the flat, paved Martinsville Speedway half mile hosts the tour.

With four tracks that reward different driving strengths, odds are good that at least a couple of different winners will add their names to the 2023 list. The COTA event is a bit more wide-open with absence of road-racing ace Chase Elliott, out while his broken leg mends.

One wonders, also, if some Cup teams are at a disadvantage because of penalties handed out after the March 12 race at Phoenix.

NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer didn’t hold back when inspectors caught five teams with louvers that had “unapproved changes.” He hit each of the four Hendrick Motorsports teams and the single Kaulig Racing team with a $100,000 fine, suspended the teams’ crew chiefs for four races, docked their drivers championship points (except Josh Berry, subbing for Elliott and not earning Cup points).

As Sawyer pointed out, the ban on modifications to parts that are supplied to all the teams is part of NASCAR’s new business model. Teams can no longer buy advantages by investing in costly programs to develop alterations to those parts.

Sawyer said the louvers, which direct air flow through the cars’ hoods, were “modified in an area that wasn’t approved.”

Hendrick team official Chad Knaus said the penalties were unwarranted. Among other things, Knaus countered that the offending parts were not used in qualifying or the race.

This writer wouldn’t be surprised if the fines and point penalties are eased. But this writer is not buying the we-didn’t-race-with-the-illegal-part defense.

NASCAR’s inspectors caught the teams early in the process. Are we expected to believe Knaus and company would have removed those parts before they were used in earnest?

In a different kind of discipline, Denny Hamlin was fined $50,000 and docked points after asserting – on his podcast the next day – that he intentionally wrecked Ross Chastain on the final lap of the Phoenix race.

NASCAR would have viewed that “as a racing incident,” Sawyer said, until 24 hours later Hamlin “started admitting that you have intentionally done something that would compromise the results of the end of the race, then that runs to a level that we’re going to get involved. There’s no other way to look at that.”

Hamlin’s appeal seems less likely to soften his penalty than do the appeals from the Hendrick and Kaulig teams.

Then again, maybe Hamlin is more interested in directing attention to his podcast. The publicity might be worth the $50,000 and the lost 25 points lost, which will have little impact if Hamlin can win a race and qualify for the playoffs that way.