Randy Hallman:

When the sign fell from the trackside wall (okay, it got scraped off the wall by a passing race car) onto the racing surface and triggered a caution period, my first thought was a question: “Do they use bubblegum to attach those things?”

My second thought, another question: “Hey, wait a minute, is a caution with five laps left in regulation exactly what’s needed to rescue this NASCAR Cup Series race from the obscurity of the mundane?”

My third thought, a third question: “Will what happens from here to the checkered flag be enough to divert attention from NASCAR’s big-picture problems to what’s happening on track?”

The answers were varied.

First, a “no.” I’m pretty sure Charlotte Motor Speedway’s fine track-prep team didn’t use bubblegum, but they might want to secure more firmly those sponsor signs lining the walls along their twisting 2.28-mile Roval course.

Second, a “yes,” Until the late caution flag, the race had been an exercise in good behavior — 39 drivers all showing they knew how to navigate a road course with very few errors, none of the errors severe enough to warrant a caution flag. But with all those polite drivers bunched up for a late restart, desperation ruled. Hardly what a road-course purist would applaud, but memorable nonetheless.

Third, a “somewhat.” Chaos, however goofy it may look, can help a race fan forget for a while that serious problems hover over their sport.

And this was chaos. The outcome of the race was flipped on its head. Another caution would ensue — this time when a piece of curbing dislodged (prompting another facetious bubblegum question) — and brought about one of NASCAR’s two-lap overtime finishes.

And every lap mattered. Christopher Bell’s gamble on fresher tires paid off. He led only the last two laps to prevail after a sequence of other drivers — Tyler Reddick, A.J. Allmendinger, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott — had each appeared to have the race in hand.

Meanwhile, back in the pack, drivers rose above and fell below the playoff elimination line — in a race that trimmed the championship-eligible field from 12 to eight.

Chase Briscoe’s charge into that Elite Eight was impressive, but not without controversy. Cole Custer, a teammate of Briscoe’s at Stewart-Haas Racing, slowed and impeded other cars as Briscoe passed them for points he needed to advance to the round of eight.

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced it was fining Custer and his crew chief $100,000 each and docking the team 50 points. However, as NASCAR had already made clear, it would not change the makeup of the eight-driver playoff field. Briscoe was in. Briscoe stays in.

The NASCAR statement was a reminder of how messy things have become as the season winds down.

Just last week there was another question of whether a penalty for rough driving under caution was too harsh. On appeal, William Byron’s 25-point penalty evaporated like dew on the hood of a hot Chevrolet. As it happened, that decision ultimately meant Byron would make the Elite Eight after Sunday’s race, while Kyle Larson — Byron’s teammate and the Cup Series defending champion, would fail to make the cut.

It’s not just penalties that NASCAR’s dealing with. Three drivers missed the Roval race because of injuries, two of them with concussion-like symptoms. The sanctioning body has been blasted for developing a car, introduced this season, so rigid that drivers get hurt more in crashes.

NASCAR says it’s working to fix the rigid-car problem for next season. It has already taken steps to prevent cockpit fires that have been a frightening element of the 2023 season, another apparent backward step in driver safety.

As if all that weren’t enough, during the week leading up to the Roval race, NASCAR’s top teams went public with a complaint that the Cup Series business model isn’t working, that teams deserve more of the sport’s TV money.

So, yeah, for a few laps the car-banging, playoff-altering finish to the Roval race was enough to command full attention of NASCAR’s fans. But only for a few laps. The bigger issues facing the sport didn’t disappear.

Another example of how close to the surface some of those issues lie was evident when Daniel Suarez lost the power steering in his Chevrolet and had some excruciatingly painful laps as he wrestled his Chevy though the course’s 17 turns.

Afterward, Suarez said that since other cars didn’t have the same problem, he wasn’t going to blame the power-steering failure on “crappy parts” mandated by NASCAR.

In a way, Suarez’s assessment was a free pass for NASCAR. But it was also a reminder that just a few weeks earlier Kevin Harvick used that same phrase to characterize equipment NASCAR makes all Cup teams use. Other drivers have echoed Harvick’s words.

Even when used in a potentially forgiving way, the words “crappy parts” do not render a good look for NASCAR.

The sanctioning body needs a good look. It needs to finish the season with four great races, free of serious injuries, free of questionable penalty-no penalty decisions, and with minimal failures of parts, crappy or otherwise, that revise the battle for the championship.

The odds of all those things happening for a whole month? Not so good. NASCAR’s gamble begins, appropriately it would seem, in Las Vegas, where the Cup playoffs continue on the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval. Good luck, fellows.