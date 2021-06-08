Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: All-Star Race set up as show on wheels

NASCAR’s constant balancing act is the same one other sports manage — pure competition on one side of the scales, unbridled entertainment on the other.

Across the sporting landscape, you see the way sports evolve in an effort to keep their slice of the sports-dollar pie.

For example, pro football erects a fence around its quarterbacks, in part for their safety, but also to make it easier for them to throw the ball to receivers, who are more protected than they once were.

Basketball has long since rewarded an extra point for the thrilling shot from distance. NBA ballhandlers know they seldom need worry about referees calling what would once have been regarded as turning the ball over while dribbling or taking extra steps to finish a drive to the basket. That’s entertainment.

Baseball, chafing at the game’s pastoral pace and respect for tradition, ditches the time-consuming four-pitch intentional walk. Extra innings start with a runner on second base, stirring the pot for game-ending offense.

Fan reaction stretches from one end of the love-hate spectrum to the other. Officials who control all these sports, it would seem, have made their decision to push toward entertainment.