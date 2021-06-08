Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: All-Star Race set up as show on wheels

NASCAR’s constant balancing act is the same one other sports manage — pure competition on one side of the scales, unbridled entertainment on the other.
Across the sporting landscape, you see the way sports evolve in an effort to keep their slice of the sports-dollar pie.
For example, pro football erects a fence around its quarterbacks, in part for their safety, but also to make it easier for them to throw the ball to receivers, who are more protected than they once were.
Basketball has long since rewarded an extra point for the thrilling shot from distance. NBA ballhandlers know they seldom need worry about referees calling what would once have been regarded as turning the ball over while dribbling or taking extra steps to finish a drive to the basket. That’s entertainment.
Baseball, chafing at the game’s pastoral pace and respect for tradition, ditches the time-consuming four-pitch intentional walk. Extra innings start with a runner on second base, stirring the pot for game-ending offense.
Fan reaction stretches from one end of the love-hate spectrum to the other. Officials who control all these sports, it would seem, have made their decision to push toward entertainment.
Enter NASCAR, keen to keep its TV ratings from slipping any further. The sport’s ruling class has said for decades that to be successful, stock car racing has to be entertaining — most certainly as a television product.
NASCAR’s ever-evolving rules are concocted and reconcocted to help the cars to stay close to each other. What’s more, the NASCAR ethos has always celebrated on-track contact. “Rubbin’ is Racin,” as they say.
Sometimes, it’s rubbin’ and thumpin’ and then crashin’ in car-crunchin’ wads — perfect for what television is best at capturing.
In recent years, NASCAR’s has punctuated its premier Cup Series races with “stages,” in-race pauses that award points as incentive for fierce racing as a pause approaches. Sometimes it works. Other times, the arbitrary breaks interrupt great long-form racing — something more difficult for TV to convey.
Good or bad, stages make time for commercials. And when the ad spots are finished, the cars are rebunched for two-abreast restarts that routinely result in further crashes and/or near crashes.
As icing on the NASCAR cake, rules allow for multiple overtime sprints to the checkered flag — sometimes spicing up what has been, to that point, a bland outing.
Keep that sport/entertainment balancing act in mind if you’re going to watch the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday evening at Texas Motor Speedway. This event is pretty much all entertainment. The sport itself merely provides some context.
That’s more or less true of other sports’ all-star outings. The games are exhibitions, talent showcases to be sure, but hardly anybody cares which all-star team wins in football, basketball or baseball.
The NASCAR All-Star Race on the 1.5-mile Texas track offers 100 laps of racing. Only the green-flag laps count, so you won’t be cheated of action by interminable trips around the track at caution-flag pace.
The starting field of 21 (down from the 36-40 that start a regular Cup Series race) will consist of 2021 winners, former All-Star race winners, former series champions, three winners of preliminary rounds on Sunday and the winner of a fan vote.
The starting lineup for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will be set by random draw.
According to NASCAR, the 100 laps will be chopped into bits as follows:
- Round 1: 15 laps. After this round, part of the field will be inverted starting anywhere from the eighth through 12th positions, to be selected by another random draw.
- Round 2: 15 laps. After this round, the entire field will be inverted (as if to say 8-12 spots weren’t enough to invert).
- Round 3: 15 laps. After this round, again 8-12 cars inverted. So that was OK after all.
- Round 4: 15 laps. And now it gets complicated. The lineup for the next round is to be determined by cumulative finish from the first four rounds. Best cumulative finisher starts from the pole. Ties will be broken by (in order) most career All-Star wins, most career Cup Series points-race wins, 2021 Cup Series driver standings.
- Round 5: 30 laps. All cars will pit for a mandatory four-tire pit stop during this round. The crew with the fastest stop gets $100,000. The final round’s starting lineup will be the same as the finish of the fifth round. (But isn’t that too simple? Oh, never mind.)
- Round 6: 10 laps. The winner gets $1million. We would know how relatively great the payoff is, except that 2015 was the last season NASCAR provided race purse information.
This is somewhat confusing. You can call it racing, and maybe the competition will offer thrill after thrill. I plan to watch. But I don’t know if I’ll have any sense that I’ve seen a race, or six races (or nine races, counting the preliminary rounds), when it’s done.
Entertainment, yes. Sport, not so much.
To put it another way, it’s as if a concert promoter has gathered a group of singers — most of them quite good.
But the show isn’t just musicians making music. Instead the promoter makes things tricky. The music is presented in dribs and drabs, the singers are out of their usual garb, the format is a contest that doesn’t really matter. Entertaining, sure, but it leaves you shaking your head, wondering if what you just saw was music.
So, yeah, watch the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Event. When it’s done, see if you can determine whether this show has been a sporting event or an on-wheels version of “The Masked Singer.”
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.