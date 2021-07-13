Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Chastain's team tactics just part of hard racing

In the first place, those three weren’t the only cars in the vicinity. At that moment, Chastain was making his way past Virginia driver Quin Houff, who was several laps behind and doing his best to be irrelevant to the moment, running about a foot from the outside barrier. So there was already one high lane taken.

Chastain’s choice not to interfere with his teammate’s best line was more than acceptable — it was required if he wants to stay in the good graces of his teammate driver, of team owner Ganassi, of everybody who works on either of the team’s two cars.

For as long as NASCAR has been around, drivers have done on-track favors for other drivers. Teammates have helped teammates. Friends have helped friends. On occasion, contrary to Sunday’s race, brothers have helped brothers.

Sometimes those favors are out of line. Remember Clint Bowyer’s infamous deliberate spin at Richmond Raceway to bring out a caution flag, changing the outcome of the race in an attempt usher a teammate into the 2013 playoffs?

NASCAR leveled harsh penalties in that instance, as it should have done. But that incident had no resemblance to Chastain’s choice of lanes as two cars caught him in Sunday’s race. Staying out of the inside groove, the groove preferred by his teammate, was the only sensible thing for Chastain to do.