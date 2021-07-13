Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Chastain's team tactics just part of hard racing

Whether you call Ross Chastain’s maneuver effective teamwork or unfair interference, three things are undeniable about his move in the latter laps of last Sunday’s Cup Series stock car race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
It has happened before. It will happen again. When it happens, some NASCAR fans will be disconsolate.
Let’s review. With 25 laps to go in the race, Kyle Busch had his Joe Gibbs Racing team Toyota in front. Chasing him, less than a second behind, was brother Kurt Busch in a Chip Ganassi Racing team Chevrolet.
Kurt’s Chevy had been the faster of the two much of the race, but Kyle had taken the lead on a perfectly timed and well-executed pit stop. Kurt had the speed to stay close, but the aerodynamic advantage of the car in front made Kyle tough to pass — unless a slower car got in his way.
The two Busches caught up with Chastain, driving a second Ganassi Chevy and about to fall a lap behind. Having been told via radio that his teammate preferred the inside groove, Chastain took the high line — Kyle’s line — slowing Kyle slightly.
That was all Kurt needed. Unimpeded in the lower groove, Kurt pulled alongside his brother. After they were both clear of Chastain, Kurt’s momentum allowed him to pull ahead. Kyle could not get back by in those final 26 laps. Kurt won by 1.3 seconds — a crucial first victory of the season, erasing any doubt about making the championship playoffs.
After the race, Kyle Busch told reporters that Chastain “turned right in order to get dead right in front of me… and when I tried to change direction, he watched his mirror and changed direction with me. So he just stomped on the brake and air blocked. It’s pathetic.”
When Autoweek’s Matt Weaver asked him if what Chastain did was ethical, Kyle said, “It’s racing. You can do whatever you want. It’s just going to come back to you someday.”
Fair enough. Racers are famous for long memories. Come the day that Chastain has a preferred line to get by, Kyle can occupy that groove.
Kyle did drop by victory lane for a fist bump, half-hug and a few words with Kurt. It appeared to be a perfunctory congratulation rather than a moment of brotherly jubilation. As Kurt described it: “He did stop by victory lane and do the Kyle Busch Grumpy.”
There’s nothing wrong with Kyle’s less-than-thrilled reaction. His desire to win — even when he’s running wheel to wheel with his brother — is a big part of what makes him a great driver. Kyle is a two-time Cup Series champ. He has won two races this season and will be among the favorites in the 16-driver playoffs. More power to him.
And, by the way, there’s nothing wrong with Chastain’s handling of his car when the two Busches caught up with him.
In the first place, those three weren’t the only cars in the vicinity. At that moment, Chastain was making his way past Virginia driver Quin Houff, who was several laps behind and doing his best to be irrelevant to the moment, running about a foot from the outside barrier. So there was already one high lane taken.
Chastain’s choice not to interfere with his teammate’s best line was more than acceptable — it was required if he wants to stay in the good graces of his teammate driver, of team owner Ganassi, of everybody who works on either of the team’s two cars.
For as long as NASCAR has been around, drivers have done on-track favors for other drivers. Teammates have helped teammates. Friends have helped friends. On occasion, contrary to Sunday’s race, brothers have helped brothers.
Sometimes those favors are out of line. Remember Clint Bowyer’s infamous deliberate spin at Richmond Raceway to bring out a caution flag, changing the outcome of the race in an attempt usher a teammate into the 2013 playoffs?
NASCAR leveled harsh penalties in that instance, as it should have done. But that incident had no resemblance to Chastain’s choice of lanes as two cars caught him in Sunday’s race. Staying out of the inside groove, the groove preferred by his teammate, was the only sensible thing for Chastain to do.
In Atlanta Motor Speedway’s victory lane, Kurt Busch thanked Chastain — a far more important postrace reaction than Kyle’s complaint.
Chastain shrugged off what Kyle had to say about him.
“He lost the race,” Chastain said. “He’s mad. I’d be mad. I finished 20-something a lap down with my teammate winning. That’s not — not what I want either…. [Kyle] wanted to win, I wanted to run better.”
“One team, one goal,” Chastain said, “to hang banners at the shop.”
Chastain’s role in the race became a social-media topic among fans, and on Tuesday, Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, was asked for the sanctioning body’s position.
“I know we’ve got the thing bubbling up with Ross and all that, and everybody has heard the comments afterward,” Miller said. “You know, it wasn’t an obvious blocking job in my view.
“I don’t think there’s a lot else to say about that one,” he said. “I know people are questioning that. We certainly didn’t see anything other than hard racing from the tower perspective.”
Miller got it right — just as Kyle Busch got it right when he was unhappy with the loss, and Chastain got it right when he dismissed what Kyle said about him.
That’s three for three. Good for all of you. On to the next race Sunday in New Hampshire.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.