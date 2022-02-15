Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Cup season forecast again bright for Larson

When you’re called upon to make predictions in February for the NASCAR Cup Series season, you have two jobs that stand out.

First, the win. You pick a champion-to-be.

Second, the surprise. You pluck an unlikely name from the list of under-contract drivers and make that driver your who’d-a-thunk-it choice for success.

I’m picking Kyle Larson to win, Ty Dillon to surprise.

Now I’ll sit back and wait for the 36-race season to wrap up in November, when I’ll find out how foolish my prognostications were. Last season, I did well, getting the champion and most of the playoff drivers right. Of course, I’m overconfident this time.

Larson to win is, perhaps, a not-so-foolish choice. He is the defending champion. He drives one of four Chevrolets fielded by Hendrick Motorsports, among the Cup Series three dominant teams — the others being Team Penske’s three Fords and the four Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas.

What stands out about Larson is how he adapts — different cars, different track surfaces, track shapes. His success on dirt tracks in sprint cars and midget cars is approaching legendary status.

The 2022 Cup season will be all about adapting to the series’ new car — Next Gen, they call it. NASCAR’s new rules make the cars raced in 2021 obsolete. If the Next Gen car is all it’s cracked up to be, NASCAR is entering a new era.

No longer will teams build their own chassis or tweak bodywork for aerodynamic advantage.

No longer will teams go to specialists to purchase performance parts, some developed at costs out of reach for teams with more modest budgets. Going forward, the chassis, body and many parts must come from NASCAR-approved sources — same price for all.

Besides providing a windfall for those approved makers, the changes are supposed to make the series more affordable. Less expensive, more standardized cars should reward a driver’s skill rather than an owner’s wallet.

Larson is loaded with skill. And, to the extent that it still matters, owner Rick Hendrick has a fat enough wallet to hire and retain great drivers — and spring for the pizza.

So, what about Ty Dillon? Why pick him to emerge from a long list of the yet-to-impress?

Well, why not Ty Dillon? I mean, last year’s Mr. Surprise was Michael McDowell, who opened the season with a stunning victory in the Daytona 500. Do you recall anybody picking him? Neither do I.

Ty, about to turn 30, is the younger brother of Austin Dillon. They are grandsons of team owner Richard Childress. Austin drives for granddad and has won three times in 300 Cup Series starts.

Ty, yet to win in 166 Cup stars, won’t drive one of his grandfather’s Chevrolets. He is signed to race the full 2022 season in a Petty GMS Motorsports team Chevy. Maury Gallagher is the primary owner, with involvement from racing legend Richard Petty. The team will get engines and technical assistance from the Childress operation.

In NASCAR’s preseason exhibition race, the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Ty was aggressive. In a preliminary heat he drove from the back of the pack to the front three times. As it turned out, he was too aggressive. An early jump on a restart disqualified him from a heat-race win that would have earned a spot in the main event.

In a telephone interview, I asked Ty about his take-no-prisoners driving style in L.A.

“I’m an aggressive driver by nature,” he said. “I always have been my whole career.”

He ran just four Cup races last season, and until he signed a full-season deal with Petty GMS he was unsure “if I was ever going to get that chance again.”

After the Clash, he said, he told his team he would drive full tilt in every race, “and if you guys see me not driving to that standard, not driving with that effort, you let me know.”

That answer was good enough for me. Ty Dillon, my pick to surprise in 2022.

I predict he will score an upset win that will qualify him as one of the 16 drivers in NASCAR’s 10-race playoffs. The format eliminates four drivers at a time in three-race miniseasons, trimming the field to four championship-eligible drivers in the 10th playoff event.

My Final Four drivers are Larson (of course), his Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott, Penske driver Austin Cindric (my pick for runaway rookie of the year), and Gibbs’ veteran Kyle Busch. Larson again will win the race and the title.

The drivers who will make it to the round of eight before elimination: Gibbs’ Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., Penske’s Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney.

The eight who will make the playoffs only to be bumped in the first two elimination rounds: Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick in his Stewart Haas Racing Ford, Gibbs’ Christopher Bell, the 23XI team Toyotas of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch (yes, both!), Hendrick’s Alex Bowman, and Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger (he’ll pick off another road race win to qualify).

Missing from my 16 — and quite possibly evidence that I have no clear vision of the future — are several talented drivers including William Byron in a Hendrick Chevy, Harrison Burton in the Wood Brothers Racing Ford, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in the Trackhouse team Chevys, Ford-driving Brad Keselowski in his new role as driver-part owner at RFK Racing.

For fun, and to add more chances to get things wrong, here are my picks to win the two 400-lap Cup races at Richmond Raceway and each of the 10 of the playoff events.

At Richmond:

April 3 — Truex

Aug. 14 — Larson

In the playoffs:

Sept. 4, Darlington —

Hamlin

Sept. 11, Kansas —

Larson

Sept. 17, Bristol — Kyle Busch

Sept. 25, Texas —

Harvick

Oct. 2, Talladega —

Burton

Oct. 9, Charlotte (Roval) — Elliott

Oct. 16, Las Vegas — Kyle Busch

Oct. 23, Homestead-Miami — Cindric,

Oct. 30, Martinsville — Larson

Nov. 6, Phoenix —

Larson

The season opens Sunday with the Daytona 500. I’m picking Hamlin to win that epic event for the fourth time in his career. If I get that one right, it won’t bother him quite as much if I’ve correctly forecast that he falls short of the Final Four come the end of the season.