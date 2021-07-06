Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Elliott only needs time to be greatest of all time on road courses

That’s seven road-course events in a season. For decades there were only two. Some observers complain that since Elliott gets more chances to win he shouldn’t be hailed as the greatest.

Let’s break down the numbers a bit further. Elliott’s seven wins have come in his first 16 road-course starts. Where were Gordon and Stewart after 16 starts?

Gordon won six of his first 16. It took him 28 road-course starts to get to nine wins. Stewart won five of his first 16. It took him 33 starts to get to eight.

Let’s wait and see where Elliott stands on the all-time win list after 28 and 33 road course races. I expect he will have passed the other two and will be leaving them behind.

But will his win total, no matter how rapidly he gets those wins, make him the greatest?

NASCAR’s Cup Series road-racing history goes back to its first season, 1949, on the Daytona Beach-Road Course. This was no twisting countryside layout — just 2 miles straight down the highway on one side of the dunes, then 2 miles back on the flat beach sand.

The series has visited only 10 other road courses — from a makeshift layout on a New Jersey airfield in 1954, to the Course of the Americas in Texas this season.