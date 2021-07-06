Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Elliott only needs time to be greatest of all time on road courses

Chase Elliott is not NASCAR’s greatest road-course racer of all time — yet.
But he is going to be. Elliott will, sooner rather than later, be hailed as the road-racing GOAT of the stock car set. Or at least the most successful. Or maybe he’ll just be the most prolific winner.
That’s the trouble with ranking the greats of different motorsports eras. Statistics can’t tell the entire story.
Conditions change, tracks change, available talent changes, expertise changes, and the cars — well, even in the same series, the cars change so much in seven decades that they might as well be from different universes.
Some observers were ready to crown Elliott as the GOAT when he took the checkered flag Sunday.
He started at the back of the 40-car field for the 62-lap event on the narrow 4-mile, 14-turn course. When his Chevrolet took the lead on Lap 38, that was that. Elliott led the rest of the way save a single lap when a pit-sequence anomaly let another car take the lead.
It was Elliott’s second road-course win in 2021, seventh of his career. The only drivers in NASCAR history with more road-racing victories are retired superstars Jeff Gordon (nine) and Tony Stewart (eight).
Elliott has won six of the last eight NASCAR Cup Series road-course races. There are three more this season. One will be at the history-laden Watkins Glen International course, one each at the courses added to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
That’s seven road-course events in a season. For decades there were only two. Some observers complain that since Elliott gets more chances to win he shouldn’t be hailed as the greatest.
Let’s break down the numbers a bit further. Elliott’s seven wins have come in his first 16 road-course starts. Where were Gordon and Stewart after 16 starts?
Gordon won six of his first 16. It took him 28 road-course starts to get to nine wins. Stewart won five of his first 16. It took him 33 starts to get to eight.
Let’s wait and see where Elliott stands on the all-time win list after 28 and 33 road course races. I expect he will have passed the other two and will be leaving them behind.
But will his win total, no matter how rapidly he gets those wins, make him the greatest?
NASCAR’s Cup Series road-racing history goes back to its first season, 1949, on the Daytona Beach-Road Course. This was no twisting countryside layout — just 2 miles straight down the highway on one side of the dunes, then 2 miles back on the flat beach sand.
The series has visited only 10 other road courses — from a makeshift layout on a New Jersey airfield in 1954, to the Course of the Americas in Texas this season.
These days, road racing is a key element in the battle for the series championship. Drivers hone their skills. Engineers design and build cars tailored to the tracks. That’s a far cry from the decades during which many stock car drivers and their teams regarded road courses as nothing more than a chore to be endured.
Richard Petty recorded six of his 200 victories on road courses. He was modest about his road-racing skill. After struggling to run cleanly on such courses in sports cars for the International Race of Champions series — known by its initials, IROC — he said the letters stood for “I Run Off Course.”
In all, 60 drivers have won at least one NASCAR event on a road course. In earlier decades, road-racing stars from outside the Cup Series could dominate their stock car racing cousins. Best example: Dan Gurney, hand-picked by the Virginia-based Wood Brothers Racing team to drive at the 5.3-mile, nine-turn Riverside International Raceway in California in the 1960s.
Gurney won the first four times he drove for the Woods at Riverside, and five of seven altogether. He likely would have won all seven had it not been for two engine failures.
Is Elliott now, or will he ever be, a greater road racer than Gurney, who also won in Indy cars and in Formula 1? I have a hard time placing any NASCAR driver ahead of Gurney among those who won Cup road-course events.
Let’s limit our ranking to stock car regulars. Virginian Ricky Rudd was among those who studied the art of road racing and became one of the best. He won six times, seven if you count one that NASCAR stripped from him and awarded to Davey Allison because of a late-race bump-and-run move that has forever been part of NASCAR’s routine.
Or, how about Tim Richmond, a car-control freak who won five of 16 road-course starts in his tragically short career.
And I’ll nominate Curtis Turner, from my hometown of Floyd and in my father’s high school class. A couple of times when they were both young, driver Turner scared passenger Dad — no small feat.
Turner was winless in his 14 NASCAR road-course starts, including 10 on the Daytona Beach-Road Course. I have no standard statistical backup for his consideration.
But Turner was a road racer at heart, as were many of NASCAR’s earliest participants, having gained their skills on country roads delivering moonshine. Just drive the 26 miles on Route 8 from Floyd to the Wood Brothers shop in Stuart and you’ll know where Turner learned his craft.
Turner raced in a wide array of events. In 1962 — when he was banned from NASCAR for trying to organize a driver’s union — he won the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in record time. He also organized and won a road race at Virginia International Raceway that year, on the same day as a NASCAR race in Richmond.
Could Turner win in today’s NASCAR cars? We’ll never know, of course. But in his prime, all Turner would need would be a half-hour to shake down one of Elliott’s Chevrolet race cars, and we’d have a great contest for the GOAT’s crown.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.