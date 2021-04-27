Randy Hallman's Full Throttle Flying-cars solution remains up in the air

It’s midweek, and those of us who pay attention to stock car racing are still shaking our heads over what went on at Talladega.
That’s Talladega Superspeedway, the Alabama track where NASCAR’s Cup Series races are famous for holy-moly wrecks.
There’s always talk of a Big One. If you don’t get that, you’ll still probably get a Spectacular One. And lately, it seems, you can count on a Last One.
Which of those did we see in last Sunday’s Geico 500 at the 2.66-mile oval, where horsepower and high banks put lap speeds right at 200 mph?
There was no Big One. I mean, the point-rich endings of the race’s first two stages induced crashes involving six and five cars, respectively, but that doesn’t fit the definition of Big on this track. You need, say, at least 10 cars enmeshed in a track-blocking wad.
There was, however, a Last One. Those are so commonplace these days at NASCAR’s two fastest tracks, Talladega and Daytona International Speedway. As winner Brad Keselowski crossed the finish line, desperate drivers bumped each other in the trailing back, spitting a couple of cars out of the draft and into the barriers.
And there was certainly a Spectacular One.
As Stage 1 ended, Joey Logano’s Ford, tilted sideways by contact with another car, lifted off the track, sailed and flipped. Logano’s airborne car glanced off the roof of Bubba Wallace’s Toyota, providing eye-popping video from Wallace’s in-car camera.
Finally, Logano’s car landed upside down, then rolled back onto what was left of its four wheels.
Logano climbed from his car under his own power. Having been checked out at the infield care center and released, he was not amused.
“I am wondering: When we are going to stop?” he said grimly to his TV interviewer. “Because this is dangerous, doing what we are doing. I got a roll bar in my head. That is not OK.”
Recalling the frightful high-flying crash at last year’s Daytona 500 that left Ryan Newman briefly hospitalized, Logano went on. “I am one hit away from the same situation…. I just don’t feel like that is acceptable.”
Logano’s Ford left the surface even though the car’s roof flaps opened. The flaps are designed to let air escape the car’s cockpit so the car won’t lift off when it goes sideways.
On Monday, Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, told a SiriusXM radio interviewer that the sanctioning body is disappointed by what happened to the car. “Cars getting up in the air is not good,” he said. “It’s something that we’ve been working on and will continue to work on.”
In fact, NASCAR has been working on that for decades. By the mid-1980s, airlifted cars were all too commonplace at the two big tracks. Ricky Rudd’s flying crash in a preliminary to the 1984 Daytona 500 was among the most memorable.
In 1987, the same weekend when Bill Elliott qualified for a Talladega Cup Series race at a record 212.809 mph, Bobby Allison’s car went airborne into the catch fence during the race. A spectator hit by debris suffered a broken jaw.
Not long after, NASCAR made rule changes to slow the cars. And some track owners beefed up their fences.
Still, the cars sometimes flew. For example, in 1993 Rusty Wallace went aloft at Talladega when his car got sideways at speed. Also that season, Johnny Benson had a flyer at NASCAR’s 2-mile Michigan track, nearly as fast as Daytona and Talladega.
Aero engineers within the sport intensified their work. The next season, roof flaps were required.
The flaps helped but didn’t solve the problem. Notably, in 2009 at Talladega, Carl Edwards ended a race with a liftoff into the fence. NASCAR made the roof flaps larger.
Still it happens. In two of the more spectacular instances, Austin Dillon flew into the fence at the end of Daytona’s 2015 July race, and Newman had his heart-stopping aerial crash in 2020.
Sunday, it was Logano’s turn, moving him to ask, “When are we going to stop?”
Answer: probably never, Joey. At least not as long as NASCAR’s events are for cars with roofs. Even the low-to-the-ground open-cockpit cars of the Formula 1 and IndyCar circuits get airborne from time to time.
Maybe NASCAR can further reduce the frequency of liftoffs. Trimming the larger rear-deck spoilers used on superspeedways might help the cars stay on the ground when they’re not pointed straight ahead, but that could make the cars harder to keep straight. Other aero changes could help. Make the car’s entire roof a flap, maybe? Besides aero tinkering, NASCAR could amend its engine rules to rein in speeds again.
Auto racing is forever a balance between safety and danger. NASCAR’s 20-year streak without a fatal crash in its Cup Series attests to the sanctioning body’s steps to add weight to the safety side of the scales.
However, danger remains until such time as races are either a) waged with cars operated by drivers in a comfortable suite using remote control, or b) reduced to a digital facsimile with drivers in simulator cockpits.
Not happening any time soon.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.