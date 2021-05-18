Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: It's time for winless wonders to worry

All right, you winless wonders, all three of you can start worrying now.
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series has reached the halfway point of its 26-event regular season, and three of its most successful superstars have suffered apparent GPS malfunctions — they can’t find their way to victory lane.
A win amounts to a pass to the playoffs. And though failure to qualify for a celebratory burnout doesn’t necessarily eliminate a driver from the series’ 10-race playoffs, wins are important to postseason prospects.
Every victory carries a bonus of 5 “playoff points,” which improve a driver’s chances to survive the series of cuts that trim a roster of 16 championship-eligible competitors to the final four in the season’s last event.
So, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott — time’s a-wasting. All three of you are looking good, running fast, contending to win. How about closing the deal?
By this time last year, Hamlin had three victories, Harvick two and Elliott one. This year, their total number of wins is a big fat zero.
As I’ve noted before, Hamlin has been having a terrific season by any measure other than trips to victory lane.
He has finished in the top five in nine of the 13 races. His average finish of 7.2 is best in the series. He has led 751 laps, second to only Kyle Larson’s 774.
Hamlin has earned 574 points, 101 more than second-place William Byron’s 473. That big point lead augers well for Hamlin to take the regular season, which includes its own playoff-point bonus. But Hamlin wants to pad his total with wins — they all do.
Hamlin has chalked up 5 playoff points (a driver gets one each time he leads at one of the stage breaks NASCAR sets in each race), Elliott 1, Harvick none. Time to get busy, fellows, if you’re serious about making the final four.
The thing is, even if you’re running well, you can fall short of victory in a series that has a bunch of very good drivers in very good cars.
Decades ago, the four or five best Cup teams — Petty Enterprises, the Wood Brothers, Junior Johnson, Bud Moore — usually fielded a single car. If you drove for one of those teams, you didn’t worry about a teammate beating you.
Now the powerhouse operations are multicar teams, and every car on each of those teams has a driver who is serious threat to win.
Hendrick Motorsports, Elliott’s team, enters four Chevrolets in every race. Elliott’s teammates — Byron, Larson and Alex Bowman — have combined to win four races this season.
Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin’s outfit, fields four Toyotas. Hamlin’s teammates — Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch — have five wins among them.
Team Penske puts three Fords on the track and the team’s three drivers — Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski — have won once each.
That’s 12 of the 13 races so far. Michael McDowell scarfed up the other win, an upset in the Daytona 500.
Let’s look ahead. Where are Elliott, Hamlin and Harvick most likely to win?
Elliott gets an obvious thumbs-up because he has become the driver to beat on road courses. He won four straight in 2019 and 2020. In the first road-course event this season, he led 44 of the 70 laps before misfortune struck.
The Cup Series visits six more road courses this year. The next one is this coming Sunday’s race — NASCAR’s first visit to Circuit of the Americas, the 3.426-mile course in Austin, Texas, that hosts the annual U.S. Formula 1 race. Elliott is the clear favorite.
The versatile Hamlin’s best shot at breaking through in 2021 could be Pocono Raceway, where the Cup Series goes for a doubleheader weekend with races June 26 and 27.
Hamlin’s six wins there tie him with Jeff Gordon for most all time at the triangular 2.5-mile track. He won there twice as a rookie in 2006. When NASCAR ran two Cup races in two days there in 2020, Hamlin finished second and first. Pocono is his to lose.
Harvick, like Hamlin, is a win-anywhere driver. That’s true even though his team, Stewart-Haas Racing, doesn’t quite match the overall power of the Hendrick, Gibbs and Penske outfits. Harvick is in his mid-40s, but his series-best nine wins in 2020 made it clear he hadn’t faded.
I like Harvick’s chances in the annual 600-miler at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Harvick has won three times on the Charlotte oval, matching Truex for most among active drivers. Two of Harvick’s wins there have come in the 600.
Harvick is never one to panic. He adjusts to what the track gives him, and during the 600’s 400 laps on the 1.5-mile oval, every driver has more than enough time (and I do mean more than enough) to adjust.
If Elliott, Harvick and Hamlin all prevail when I most expect them to, they will have joined the list of winners by July, win 17 races left in the full 36-event Cup Series season.
If any one of them is still without a victory by then, it will be time for that driver to face the unpleasant likelihood of going zero for 2021.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter
