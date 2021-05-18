Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: It's time for winless wonders to worry

Team Penske puts three Fords on the track and the team’s three drivers — Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski — have won once each.

That’s 12 of the 13 races so far. Michael McDowell scarfed up the other win, an upset in the Daytona 500.

Let’s look ahead. Where are Elliott, Hamlin and Harvick most likely to win?

Elliott gets an obvious thumbs-up because he has become the driver to beat on road courses. He won four straight in 2019 and 2020. In the first road-course event this season, he led 44 of the 70 laps before misfortune struck.

The Cup Series visits six more road courses this year. The next one is this coming Sunday’s race — NASCAR’s first visit to Circuit of the Americas, the 3.426-mile course in Austin, Texas, that hosts the annual U.S. Formula 1 race. Elliott is the clear favorite.

The versatile Hamlin’s best shot at breaking through in 2021 could be Pocono Raceway, where the Cup Series goes for a doubleheader weekend with races June 26 and 27.

Hamlin’s six wins there tie him with Jeff Gordon for most all time at the triangular 2.5-mile track. He won there twice as a rookie in 2006. When NASCAR ran two Cup races in two days there in 2020, Hamlin finished second and first. Pocono is his to lose.