Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Jordan, Hamlin, Wallace made splash with new team, but history says Cup Series success isn't instant

It was one of NASCAR’s better races this season, but less than 48 hours later, Bristol Motor Speedway’s playoff elimination event had been lapped by news of what’s to come.
That’s what happens when Michael Jordan is in your headline.
Basketball legend Jordan, NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin and driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. announced Monday that they are forming a single-car team to begin racing in 2021. According to the announcement, Jordan will be the majority owner, Hamlin a part owner and Wallace the driver.
Wallace, 26, is in his third full season. He hasn’t driven for a top-rated team and has nine top-10 finishes in his 105 starts. He announced on Sept. 10 that he would not be driving for owner Richard Petty after this season.
Hamlin is 39 and in his 15th full season, all with successful car owner Joe Gibbs. Hamlin has won 43 Cup races in his career, six this season. He plans to continue to drive for Gibbs.
Jordan, 57, is among the sport world’s most recognized celebrities. He is widely regarded as the greatest professional basketball player of all time.
He retired after a playing career in which he led the Chicago Bulls to six championships. He is majority owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, a team that has had only three seasons with winning records since Jordan first bought a stake in the franchise in 2006.
Forbes estimates Jordan’s “real time net worth” at $1.6 billion. Among NASCAR team owners, that is second to Roger Penske, worth $1.7 billion according to Forbes.
Jordan’s wealth and Hamlin’s long tenure with the Gibbs team could put Wallace on a fast track to success with the new team. The Gibbs connection can provide data and equipment. Presumably there will be plenty of cash available to hire top-tier crew members.
But success rarely has been instant in NASCAR.
Penske, for example, fielded teams with fitful success in the 1970s and ’80s but didn’t win big until he broke through with Rusty Wallace behind the wheel for 10 wins in 1993. It wasn’t until 2012 that Penske won a Cup championship with Brad Keselowski driving.
Rick Hendrick, another billionaire team owner, started fielding a team in the Cup Series in the mid-1980s. His drivers won races early on, but it took a decade for him to win a championship with Jeff Gordon in 1995.
Gibbs, a three-time Super Bowl winner as a football coach, won just two races in his first three seasons as a NASCAR Cup Series owner. It took 10 years for the team to notch its first championship with Bobby Labonte driving.
Wallace, the only Black driver currently competing in the Cup Series, has appreciative fans and dismissive detractors. He will be under scrutiny every lap he takes with his new team.
He is used to scrutiny. Wallace has become a focal point for the sport in 2020 with the international rise in awareness of racial injustice. He has addressed the issue with a mix of grace and determination.
NASCAR, meanwhile, has vowed to make good as never before on its efforts to become a more diverse sport.
In this climate, several new sponsors have lined up to back Wallace in recent weeks, and now one of the world’s most venerated sports figures — also a Black man — has gunned the engine on a new team in what portends to be a new era in stock car racing.
As if the Jordan/Hamlin/Wallace blockbuster weren’t enough to lap last weekend’s playoff race, another piece of news charged by.
According to The Athletic, NASCAR will hold a 2021 race at The Circuit of the Americas, the road course in Texas that opened in 2012 and has become the home of Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix. The 20-turn, 3.426-mile course began hosting IndyCar races last year.
The road course is 220 miles from Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval where NASCAR holds races. The Athletic report said the oval track will give up one of its two points races, but that NASCAR will move its All-Star Race to that track.
The addition of The Circuit of the Americas could mean as many as five road courses will be on NASCAR’s 2021 schedule — the other four at Watkins Glen International in New York, Sonoma Raceway in California, the Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval in North Carolina and the Daytona International Speedway’s road course in Florida.
The change also signals that NASCAR is willing to continue making additions and subtractions to its schedule — more than just juggling race dates.
Now, about that Bristol race and the playoffs.
Bristol’s 500-lapper was the third race in the 10-race playoff format, so four drivers were trimmed from the 16 who were championship-eligible. Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Blaney, Cole Custer and William Byron are no longer potential champs.
It’s beginning to look as though there’s only one legitimate potential champion. At Bristol, Kevin Harvick won for the ninth time this year. Hamlin is next with six wins. Harvick, the regular-season champ, has finished in the top five in 19 of the 29 races to date. Hamlin is next best with 15. Harvick’s average finishing position, 6.2, is well ahead of Hamlin’s second-best 9.6 average.
There are six races left before the season finale, when four drivers decide the title by how they finish in that one race.
Unless Hamlin or some other driver does great things in those six races, it will be a travesty if anyone other than Harvick is the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champ.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch.