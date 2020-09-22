Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Jordan, Hamlin, Wallace made splash with new team, but history says Cup Series success isn't instant

He is used to scrutiny. Wallace has become a focal point for the sport in 2020 with the international rise in awareness of racial injustice. He has addressed the issue with a mix of grace and determination.

NASCAR, meanwhile, has vowed to make good as never before on its efforts to become a more diverse sport.

In this climate, several new sponsors have lined up to back Wallace in recent weeks, and now one of the world’s most venerated sports figures — also a Black man — has gunned the engine on a new team in what portends to be a new era in stock car racing.

As if the Jordan/Hamlin/Wallace blockbuster weren’t enough to lap last weekend’s playoff race, another piece of news charged by.

According to The Athletic, NASCAR will hold a 2021 race at The Circuit of the Americas, the road course in Texas that opened in 2012 and has become the home of Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix. The 20-turn, 3.426-mile course began hosting IndyCar races last year.

The road course is 220 miles from Texas Motor Speedway, a 1.5-mile oval where NASCAR holds races. The Athletic report said the oval track will give up one of its two points races, but that NASCAR will move its All-Star Race to that track.