Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Larson now top dog for formidable Hendrick pack

Before the 2021 NASCAR season began, more than a few among those of us addicted to stock car racing predicted Kyle Larson would displace Chase Elliott as top driver at the powerhouse four-driver Hendrick Motorsports team.
I said Larson would do it. I said he’d make the most of his return to the sport’s major league by winning more races than Elliott did, seizing alpha-dog status at HMS.
I also said Larson would win the 2021 series championship. Elliott is the defending champ.
By the way, Elliott also has won the fan-voted most popular driver award three years running and is a lock to win it again (and again, and again — he’s that popular). Neither Larson nor any other driver will wrest that title from Elliott.
Larson’s performance in the first 15 races of the 36-race season is everything I expected: two wins, four second-place finishes, two other top-fives. His dominant victory in last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was overwhelming.
But Elliott could still have plenty to say about which of them is the team’s best. He has a win, three seconds and three other top-fives.
Meanwhile, the other two drivers at HMS are nipping impatiently at the back bumpers of Larson and Elliott. Alex Bowman has won twice this season, William Byron once.
These past three weeks, superiority in the Cup Series has boiled down to an intramural scrap among the four Hendrick Chevrolet drivers.
They finished 1-2-3-4, with Bowman winning, at Dover International Speedway. Next, at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, Elliott won with Larson second.
Then came Charlotte, where Larson crushed the rest of the field — 10 seconds ahead at the finish, having led 327 of the 400 laps.
The other three HMS Chevys led 46 of the remaining 73 laps. Practically speaking, the only way a driver from another team could hope to snatch a lap or two in the lead was via off-sequence pit-stop strategy.
Elliott finished second, Byron fourth, Bowman fifth.
Spoiling another HMS sweep of the top four spots was Kyle Busch, who drove his Toyota brilliantly to take third.
Busch, known to complain if he doesn’t win, didn’t gripe his time. He knew his Joe Gibbs Racing team had given him a strong car — just not as strong as the Chevys in front of him.
“For the rest of the competition,” Busch said, “we stomped their [behinds], but ah, we got a problem with HMS.”
Within the HMS operation, Elliott had his own problem. He sparred with Larson for much of the race but couldn’t challenge at all in the final 40 laps or so.
“We absolutely got beat tonight, no question,” Elliott said after the race. “They did a better job…. Fortunately, we have that next week, next Sunday, and the Sunday after that. We’ll just try to get a little better and me do a better job — us communicate better as a team, execute better, and try to have a better result.”
Elliott’s chances for a better result on Sunday are strong. The race is on a road course, the kind of race in which Elliott has become nearly unbeatable. He has won five of the last six Cup Series road-course races.
However, somewhere in the back of his mind Elliott must be thinking about his most recent road-course win at Circuit of the Americas. Rain cut that race short by 14 laps. Elliott must wonder if second-place Larson could have challenged for the lead if the race hadn’t been shortened.
Larson has yet to win a Cup race on a road course, but his dirt-racing background gives him car-control skill that translates to all kinds of tracks.
The Larson vs. Elliott battle may be the most fascinating element of the race this Sunday at Sonoma — the first of four road-course races in the next nine Cup events. If Larson wins even one of those four, he will amp up the pressure on Elliott.
For Larson, the in-team competition is icing on his racing cake. Just having the chance to drive for a top team is an opportunity that may have seemed out of reach a year ago.
Larson had been kicked off his former team, abandoned by sponsors and banned from NASCAR events because, while the Cup Series was on a pandemic pause, Larson had used a racial slur during a virtual race that was streamed live on the internet.
Shamed, Larson apologized. He completed NASCAR’s required sensitivity training, looked for other ways to deepen his awareness of racial injustice and took on diversity projects.
NASCAR restored Larson’s eligibility. Team owner Rick Hendrick hired him to drive.
Larson, making it clear that his work to fully understand the pain his racist remark had caused was not over as a result of his return to the top level of stock car racing, vowed to make the most of his new opportunity in the Cup Series.
“It’s been better than I could have ever imagined,” Larson said after his win at Charlotte. “For us to lead as many laps as we have this year and contend for as many wins as we have, and now to get our second win at a Crown Jewel event, too, it feels great.
“I’m just very lucky that Mr. Hendrick was able to put together a deal for me,” Larson said. “It’s just awesome. I’m living a dream, for sure.”
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.