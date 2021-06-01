Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Larson now top dog for formidable Hendrick pack

“We absolutely got beat tonight, no question,” Elliott said after the race. “They did a better job…. Fortunately, we have that next week, next Sunday, and the Sunday after that. We’ll just try to get a little better and me do a better job — us communicate better as a team, execute better, and try to have a better result.”

Elliott’s chances for a better result on Sunday are strong. The race is on a road course, the kind of race in which Elliott has become nearly unbeatable. He has won five of the last six Cup Series road-course races.

However, somewhere in the back of his mind Elliott must be thinking about his most recent road-course win at Circuit of the Americas. Rain cut that race short by 14 laps. Elliott must wonder if second-place Larson could have challenged for the lead if the race hadn’t been shortened.

Larson has yet to win a Cup race on a road course, but his dirt-racing background gives him car-control skill that translates to all kinds of tracks.

The Larson vs. Elliott battle may be the most fascinating element of the race this Sunday at Sonoma — the first of four road-course races in the next nine Cup events. If Larson wins even one of those four, he will amp up the pressure on Elliott.