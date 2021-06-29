Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Larson still controls tenor of the season

As NASCAR tipped past its 2021 halfway point with two Cup Series races in one weekend, the season’s tenor remained virtually unchanged.
It’s simple: This remains Kyle Larson’s year.
Oh, sure, his winning string was cut. After three straight points-race victories and a showoff fourth win in the series’ All-Star Race, Larson went 0 for 2 in the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Pocono Raceway.
However, don’t think for as long as a fuel-only pit stop that the other drivers don’t know they’re still chasing Larson.
It doesn’t take much analysis to see he’s still the series’ top gun in his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
In Saturday’s race, he spent lots of time back in the pack. His team and many others scheduled their pit stops around the race’s stages, concerned with winning the race instead of leading in the early and middle going.
Instead of dicing for the lead, the race’s real contenders were settling matters from, say, fifth place on back. Time and again, Larson was able to carve his way ahead of any car that mattered.
As the race neared its conclusion, Larson had just one car to pass — the Chevy of Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman. Larson kept the pressure on Bowman for 15 laps — with an abundance of courtesy — and with four laps to go went by without so much as a fender tap.
Larson effortlessly pulled away and would’ve won but for a tire failure with about half a lap left on the triangular 2.5-mile Pocono track. Bowman accepted his good fortune and took the checkered flag as Larson scraped along the wall to the finish line.
Even so, Larson took ninth place, still ahead of 22 cars that finished in the lead lap.
Because of his Saturday wreck, Larson had to bring out his backup Chevy and start at the back of the pack on Sunday. He didn’t lead a lap in that race, but all day he was advancing. Every other contender who wasn’t already passed by Larson needed to know when Larson would arrive to make that pass.
In the end, Larson was among a handful of drivers who had to go easy on the gas to make it to the finish. One car after another sputtered and pitted for a last splash of fuel. Larson was disciplined enough to make it to the finish, settling for second place behind an equally careful Kyle Busch.
So, Larson’s victory march ended with finishes of ninth and second in the Pocono pair. Nevertheless, in the two days of racing he was never anything other than the favorite.
Now it’s on to the Fourth of July race at the Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wis., a venue that’s new to the Cup Series. Well, almost new. NASCAR brought its premier show to the track once in 1956 — nearly two decades before any of the series’ current drivers were born.
Several of the drivers entered in this coming Sunday’s Cup event have driven in one or more of the 11 Xfinity Series races on the 4-mile course. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick haven’t been in any of those races, but they’re entered in Saturday’s Xfinity Series preliminary.
The last time the Cup drivers took on a new venue, Circuit of the Americas in Texas, Chase Elliott won. Larson was second and gaining when the race was cut short because of heavy rain.
The next road race was at Sonoma Raceway in California. Larson dominated and won. That’s the kind of season it is for Larson — questions asked, questions answered.
Will it take a while for Larson to adjust to his new team? He wins his fourth start with Hendrick.
Does his constant barnstorming at dirt-track races tire him enough that he lacks the stamina for the longer Cup events? He wins the tour’s longest race, the 600-miler at Charlotte Motor Speedway, wearing out the field by leading 327 of the 400 laps.
Does he really have the knack for road-course racing? He posts a strong second in the rain at COTA, then wins handily at Sonoma.
Any more questions? Ask away.
After the Pocono weekend — the 18th and 19th races of the 36-race season, Larson leads the series with four victories. And now he’s poised to overtake Denny Hamlin in the race for the regular-season title awarded to the points leader after 26 events.
Hamlin — who has yet to win a race in 2021 — started the season with eight top-five finishes in the first nine races, building a points lead that looked invulnerable
But in the last eight races, Larson has won four times and finished second three times — with only Saturday’s tire-failure ninth-place finish outside the top two.
Hamlin, meanwhile, has sagged — only two top-five finishes in those eight races.
Larson has 759 points, just 2 behind Hamlin’s 761, in the race for the regular-season trophy. So, there’s your next question: Can Larson win the regular-season title?
Look out, Hamlin, the answer is right behind you.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.