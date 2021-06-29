Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Larson still controls tenor of the season

Larson effortlessly pulled away and would’ve won but for a tire failure with about half a lap left on the triangular 2.5-mile Pocono track. Bowman accepted his good fortune and took the checkered flag as Larson scraped along the wall to the finish line.

Even so, Larson took ninth place, still ahead of 22 cars that finished in the lead lap.

Because of his Saturday wreck, Larson had to bring out his backup Chevy and start at the back of the pack on Sunday. He didn’t lead a lap in that race, but all day he was advancing. Every other contender who wasn’t already passed by Larson needed to know when Larson would arrive to make that pass.

In the end, Larson was among a handful of drivers who had to go easy on the gas to make it to the finish. One car after another sputtered and pitted for a last splash of fuel. Larson was disciplined enough to make it to the finish, settling for second place behind an equally careful Kyle Busch.

So, Larson’s victory march ended with finishes of ninth and second in the Pocono pair. Nevertheless, in the two days of racing he was never anything other than the favorite.