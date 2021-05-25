Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Monsoon conditions aren't for green-flag racing

Kevin Harvick, his rage visible after he climbed from his terminally wrinkled race car, said it best.

“It’s the most unsafe thing I’ve ever done in a race car by a lot,” he said as veteran reporter Dustin Long recorded his discontent. “You can’t see anything down the straightaways. These cars were not built to run in the rain, and when you can’t see, my spotter said, ‘Check up, check up,’ because he thought he saw two cars wrecking.

“I let off and the guy behind me hit me wide-open because he never saw me. It’s unbelievable that we’re out there doing what we’re doing.”

Harvick’s race day was done, a frustrating end to his participation in NASCAR’s first visit to the glamorous Austin, Texas, road course, Circuit of the Americas.

The sanctioning body’s premier series, the one with its top stars, had come to Sunday’s event with a supply of grooved wet-weather tires for all the teams.

NASCAR runs most of its races on ovals, where the cars use slick tires that work only in dry conditions. In this event, the drivers were expected to race in the rain.

Boy, did they ever.