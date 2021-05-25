Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Monsoon conditions aren't for green-flag racing

Kevin Harvick, his rage visible after he climbed from his terminally wrinkled race car, said it best.
“It’s the most unsafe thing I’ve ever done in a race car by a lot,” he said as veteran reporter Dustin Long recorded his discontent. “You can’t see anything down the straightaways. These cars were not built to run in the rain, and when you can’t see, my spotter said, ‘Check up, check up,’ because he thought he saw two cars wrecking.
“I let off and the guy behind me hit me wide-open because he never saw me. It’s unbelievable that we’re out there doing what we’re doing.”
Harvick’s race day was done, a frustrating end to his participation in NASCAR’s first visit to the glamorous Austin, Texas, road course, Circuit of the Americas.
The sanctioning body’s premier series, the one with its top stars, had come to Sunday’s event with a supply of grooved wet-weather tires for all the teams.
NASCAR runs most of its races on ovals, where the cars use slick tires that work only in dry conditions. In this event, the drivers were expected to race in the rain.
Boy, did they ever.
NASCAR kept the race going when parts of the track were so wet that cars threw up an impenetrable spray. It became impossible for any drivers other than three or four at the front of the pack to see far enough ahead to make decisions about when to accelerate or brake.
Ever drive into a dense fog on Interstate 64 crossing Afton Mountain? I’ve done it and wished I hadn’t. Visibility shrinks to near zero. Do you maintain a modicum of speed, at risk of rear-ending another car? Do you slow down, at risk of being clobbered from behind by an 18-wheeler?
That’s how it was Sunday for NASCAR’s finest. Drivers couldn’t make out what was ahead. Spotters were challenged to see enough to give them good advice. At times, TV cameras at track level peered hopelessly into the mist.
Kurt Busch made a miraculous move to avoid two cars that suddenly emerged out of the mist in front of him. After the race he tweeted, “I’m all in for the novelty of racing a big heavy car in the rain, but not in a tropical depression. I was in the abyss on the backstretch.”
The day’s most violent crash came when Cole Custer slammed his Ford into Martin Truex Jr.’s Toyota after Truex had slowed because he hit Michael McDowell’s Ford, which had slowed because…. You get the idea.
“You can’t see anything,” Custer said after he and Truex were released following checkups at the infield clinic. “It’s pretty bad, I mean, you can’t see a foot in front of your car.”
Truex said, “You just mash the gas and go through the gears on the backstretch praying that nobody is going to be there. And all of a sudden, I saw a taillight flash, and I was already [into] him…. It happens that fast going that fast.
“And then my first thought… once I hit that guy, was to stay in the gas, because I know they’re coming from behind. And, literally, next thing I know I get drilled. There’s just nothing you can do in those situations.”
After the Custer-Truex-et al. crash, NASCAR relented, waved the red flag and parked the race cars so track-drying equipment could disperse the worst of the water. That, and single-file restarts to reduce the all-encompassing density of the mist, helped for a while.
Eventually, rainfall increased again. NASCAR red-flagged the race once more and then gave up. The race was done. Chase Elliott, who had just taken the lead, was the winner.
There was plenty of social media muttering about whether NASCAR had conveniently ended the race to hand the victory to Elliott, the reigning Cup Series most popular driver.
I don’t care about that. I’m interested in how NASCAR dealt with the rain. Race officials kept the race under green too long when it was too wet.
I’m an advocate of NASCAR’s willingness to run Cup Series road-course races — seven of the 36 events this year, when just a few years ago there were only two. I think rain tires make sense at road courses, NASCAR can avoid the interminable rain delays that plague oval-track events.
There’s plenty of driving talent in the NASCAR garage. I want to know which drivers are good and which are great at handling a heavy stock car on a wet track.
Just not in a monsoon.
Asked by Dustin Long to respond to Harvick’s angry assessment of the race, Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, didn’t duck the question.
“We certainly don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way out there,” Miller said. “It’s a tough job for us to balance a competitive event, a good show for the fans, you know, with the drivers’ best interests. It’s a tough job.”
As he was explaining when the red flag was deployed and when it wasn’t, Miller also said, “We always try to learn.”
Unlike some detractors, I think you will learn, NASCAR. You want to have a good race. And you’re ready to include wet conditions at a road course as part of the intrigue.
That’s fine. Just apply some common sense.
You don’t really want to sanction the Afton Mountain Terrifying Fog 500.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.