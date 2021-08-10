Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Mr. Spectacular trumps Mr. Solid in points race

“Really proud of our effort today…. We were really, really fast all day,” he said. “Proud of this whole FedEx Express team. We’ve come a long way on the road courses.

“I thought we had equal pace with the 5 [Larson’s number], especially on the long run. Obviously, we made an extra stop there for whatever reason. It’s an encouraging day when we can be as competitive as what we were.”

Larson was asked about his rise to a points tie with Hamlin, and whether he thought about playoff points — 15 points available for the regular-season champ, 5 points to the winner of each race, 1 point to the leader of each of the stages (usually two) that break up each NASCAR event.

“Every stage I’m thinking about it,” Larson said. “Every race win I’m thinking about it. I want to just keep racking up those points.

“You still have to execute, but if you can gain points, it’ll make your life a little bit easier. Great to get another 5 points today, and hopefully, we can keep winning and keep stacking them up.”

If Hamlin hopes to keep those 15 regular-season champ points out of Larson’s stack, it’s time for Mr. Solid to do something spectacular himself — like finding a little road-racing magic and making his way past Larson and Elliott (and Truex and Busch) to victory lane at Indy on Sunday.