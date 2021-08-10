Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Mr. Spectacular trumps Mr. Solid in points race

Pfft! And just like that, it was gone.
Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series points lead, which once looked unassailable, has evaporated.
After 23 races, with three left in the regular season, Hamlin and Kyle Larson are tied with 917 points apiece. But Larson has the best-finishes tiebreaker — five wins now for Larson, zero wins for Hamlin.
Larson drove his Chevrolet to victory again in last Sunday’s race at the Watkins Glen International road course. Hamlin turned in another impressive performance, finishing fifth in his Toyota.
That’s the 2021 season in a nutshell for these two drivers. Hamlin, who grew up in Chesterfield County and learned his racing craft on Virginia’s short tracks, has been 2021’s Mr. Solid.
After 11 races, Hamlin was 144 points ahead of ninth-place Larson — an enormous margin for a series in which the maximum number of points available for a race winner is 40.
But in the 12 races since, Larson ate up that gap with four wins and four second-place finishes. Hamlin’s best in that stretch — one fourth-place finish and three fifths.
Perhaps even more telling is the laps-led difference in those dozen events. Hamlin led 33 laps, Larson led 957.
Mr. Solid, meet Mr. Spectacular.
Still, things change in a hurry in auto racing. Larson’s momentum could, literally, hit a wall. Statistics for the most recent 12 races notwithstanding, in this sport, you’re only as good as your last lap or your last pit stop.
The Cup Series teams take on a new challenge on Sunday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 13-turn, 2.5-mile road course that uses parts of the traditional rectangular track where NASCAR has raced previously.
In light of dwindling attendance for the stock car events at Indy in recent seasons, NASCAR and Speedway officials decided to give the road course a go. The Cup race is part of a doubleheader weekend, with an IndyCar race on the road course Saturday.
Hamlin is among NASCAR’s better road-course racers, but oddsmakers put Larson well ahead of Hamlin. This season, Larson has leapfrogged all but one driver, Chase Elliott, in the betting line for road-course races.
The odds for the Indy road-course event are typical. Elliott heads the list, with Larson second, Martin Truex Jr. third, Kyle Busch fourth, Hamlin fifth. Not coincidentally, those were the top five finishers at Watkins Glen — in that order except for Larson and Elliott swapping places at the front.
After the Indianapolis event, the regular season draws to a close with a pair of 400-mile races — first at the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway, then on the mercurial 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.
The regular-season title is important, and not just for the trophy. (Yes, there is a trophy for the regular-season winner, though NASCAR gives it only the most modest recognition.)
Winning the 23-race regular season carries with it a bonus of 15 playoff points — points that are renewed after each elimination segment in NASCAR’s thorny playoff format. Those points can be crucial for a driver’s bid to survive to be one of four still eligible for the Cup Series title in the season’s final race.
After his fifth-place finish at Watkins Glen, an interviewer gave Hamlin the update — that Larson had pulled even in points. Hamlin took the news with aplomb. Without so much as a wince, he said he expects the regular-season title to be a fight to the finish.
“It’s going to be a battle, all the way to Daytona,” Hamlin said, “I think it’ll be down to the last few laps at Daytona to figure this thing out.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I mean, you know, it adds to the regular season, really makes it count. We’re battling.”
Hamlin also noted that his fifth-place finish at Watkins Glen came despite the fact that he had to make an extra stop for fuel in the latter stages of the race. He didn’t complain about his crew’s apparent failure to make sure he had a full tank during a previous stop
“Really proud of our effort today…. We were really, really fast all day,” he said. “Proud of this whole FedEx Express team. We’ve come a long way on the road courses.
“I thought we had equal pace with the 5 [Larson’s number], especially on the long run. Obviously, we made an extra stop there for whatever reason. It’s an encouraging day when we can be as competitive as what we were.”
Larson was asked about his rise to a points tie with Hamlin, and whether he thought about playoff points — 15 points available for the regular-season champ, 5 points to the winner of each race, 1 point to the leader of each of the stages (usually two) that break up each NASCAR event.
“Every stage I’m thinking about it,” Larson said. “Every race win I’m thinking about it. I want to just keep racking up those points.
“You still have to execute, but if you can gain points, it’ll make your life a little bit easier. Great to get another 5 points today, and hopefully, we can keep winning and keep stacking them up.”
If Hamlin hopes to keep those 15 regular-season champ points out of Larson’s stack, it’s time for Mr. Solid to do something spectacular himself — like finding a little road-racing magic and making his way past Larson and Elliott (and Truex and Busch) to victory lane at Indy on Sunday.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.