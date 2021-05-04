Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: NASCAR didn't pay for caution delay

Larson’s try-too-hard moment came as the race was near its end and involved Blaney. Larson’s Chevrolet had led nearly half the laps, but was in the second row — behind Blaney — for a late restart after a caution.

When the green flew, Larson put his front bumper on the back of Blaney’s Ford and pushed. Sometimes that works. If it had, the two of them might have finished 1-2. But this time, Larson’s shove was overdone and upset both cars. He and Blaney veered out of the racing groove and both struggled to regain speed.

By the time the two drivers recovered, it was way too late. Larson finished 19th, Blaney 21st — another reminder of the depth of a modern NASCAR field. Limp to the checkered flag and you are almost certain to finish outside the top 10.

Now about NASCAR’s miscue. Maybe that was a case of trying too hard as well.

Nearly halfway through the race, during a sequence of green-flag pit stops, one crew let a tire get away and roll across pit road onto the infield grass. It was far from the race surface. NASCAR waited more than 15 laps — until all the teams had made their stops — before waving the caution so the tire could be retrieved.