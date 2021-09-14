Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Playoffs tie for 12th adds Bristol intrigue

Next in the standings are Kyle Busch in 10th, Aric Almirola 11th, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman tied for 12th, and Tyler Reddick 14th. The gap from Kyle Busch to Reddick is just 15 points, a difference that can easily be bridged under NASCAR’s point system.

Bringing up the rear are William Byron, who will need lots of things to go well to get by the drivers between him and the 12th spot; and Michael McDowell, who needs a miracle to advance.

The Busch-Bowman 12th-place tie is an intriguing element in the fight to make the cut. Going into Bristol, Kurt Busch has the tiebreaker — his sixth-place at Darlington is the best finish in the round of 16.

It’s possible the two drivers could still be tied after Bristol — NASCAR’s stage points make scoring a fluid business — so Bowman might need to have a top-five result and finish ahead of Kurt Busch to earn a berth in the next round.

The two drivers arrived at their tie with contrasting results in the first two playoff races. Bowman, one of four playoff drivers in Chevrolets fielded by the powerful Hendrick Motorsports team, hit the wall early at Darlington and struggled to a 27th-place finish. He came back with a so-so 12th-place at result at Richmond.