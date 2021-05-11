Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Truex's dominance didn't ruin the race

For the last half of the race, it was clear that the only kind of lead change that was going to matter was one that involved Truex’s Toyota.

Would he get his lead back after a pit stop? (Yes, he would.)

Would any other drivers find enough speed and demonstrate daring to catch him from behind and then pass him? (No, they would not.)

In fact, the last thrilling pass, the one that might have branded this race a classic, never happened.

What mattered, however, was that the attempt was made, brilliantly.

Larson, who had worked through the field after an early pit-road speeding penalty put him at the back of the pack, finally made his way to second.

He was about four seconds behind when the drivers made their last round of green-flag pit stops, 40 laps or so from the finish. Larson’s crew gave him a superb stop, cutting the lead almost in half. Larson began eating into the remaining margin. Soon it was under a second. And then the TV crew began referring to the lead in car lengths.

It seemed Larson was going to make the pass with about 25 laps to go, but he slipped, eased up for an instant to regain control of his Chevrolet, and Truex reopened the lead by half a second. The race was over.