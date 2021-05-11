Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Truex's dominance didn't ruin the race

Give me another race just like that.
I didn’t mind at all that Martin Truex Jr. dominated last Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. He led 248 of the 293 laps, including the last 105.
The egg-shaped 1.366-mile South Carolina track, opened in 1950, is the oldest of NASCAR’s mile-or-more speedways. Sunday’s race was true to both the vision of the pioneers who built the track, and to NASCAR’s diligence as it searches for the combination that will deliver great racing now and in the future of its premier Cup Series.
At Darlington, the sanctioning body had taken away some of the aerodynamic downforce the cars had in recent events there, and allowed more horsepower. That made the cars harder to manage and put a premium on driver skill.
No, the 400-mile race didn’t offer the most breathtaking of finishes. Truex was cruising 2.5 seconds ahead of second-place Kyle Larson when the two of them took the checkered flag.
And, no, it wasn’t one of those hold-your-breath events with the field held together by the draft, waiting for a bobble to trigger an OMG crash.
The number of lead changes, 19, was modest for a NASCAR event. Besides, many of those 19 were a function of drivers back in the pack delaying visits to pit road while the faster cars, the ones earnestly contending for the win, stopped for service.
For the last half of the race, it was clear that the only kind of lead change that was going to matter was one that involved Truex’s Toyota.
Would he get his lead back after a pit stop? (Yes, he would.)
Would any other drivers find enough speed and demonstrate daring to catch him from behind and then pass him? (No, they would not.)
In fact, the last thrilling pass, the one that might have branded this race a classic, never happened.
What mattered, however, was that the attempt was made, brilliantly.
Larson, who had worked through the field after an early pit-road speeding penalty put him at the back of the pack, finally made his way to second.
He was about four seconds behind when the drivers made their last round of green-flag pit stops, 40 laps or so from the finish. Larson’s crew gave him a superb stop, cutting the lead almost in half. Larson began eating into the remaining margin. Soon it was under a second. And then the TV crew began referring to the lead in car lengths.
It seemed Larson was going to make the pass with about 25 laps to go, but he slipped, eased up for an instant to regain control of his Chevrolet, and Truex reopened the lead by half a second. The race was over.
What made it great — pass or no pass — was that the two drivers at the front were the ones who deserved to be there on this race day. Truex, a former champion who turns 41 next month, had figured out the track early and put the field behind him. Larson, who will be 29 in July, is establishing himself as one of the great Cup drivers of this era.
As I watched the two drivers in the closing laps, I was struck by the similarities with the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix earlier in the day. In that one, talented young Dutchman Max Verstappen tried to hold off Britain’s seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.
In the F1 race, Hamilton erased a 22-second gap in about 17 laps and made the pass with six laps left, so it wasn’t the same as Larson’s near miss. What the two races shared was the suspense as the finish loomed.
That suspense — played out as one driver chases down another lap after lap — is more entertaining than 15 meaningless lead changes in five laps at the front of the drafting pack at Talladega Superspeedway.
Don’t get me wrong — Talladega can be mesmerizing. I can’t look away as 40 drivers take lap after lap without ever lifting from the accelerator. But I’d rather watch drivers master the quirks of an oddball track like Darlington, even if it means — well, especially if it means — it takes 25 laps to set up a pass, which, as it turns out, doesn’t take place.
I liked what Larson said after the race.
“We were sliding around,” he said. “I felt like we were not very good all day, but I passed a lot of cars and found myself towards the front. So, I was like, ‘Well, I feel like I’m struggling, but I’m fast.’ “
That’s the way it should be. Great drivers struggling as they make speed.
Now it’s on to Dover International Speedway for next Sunday’s Drydene 400, the only race at the Delaware venue this year. The 1-mile track, narrow and sometimes punishing, will again ask the drivers for skill and intelligence.
The drivers who won the two 2020 Cup events at Darlington — held on consecutive days as part of NASCAR’s patchwork pandemic schedule — were Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.
Those two — who between them won 16 races last year — are winless after 12 of the 36 2021 events.
Truex, meanwhile, has served notice he is the favorite for this year’s championship. His dominant Darlington victory gives him three wins so far, two more than any other driver.
Perhaps most important, one of his victories came at Phoenix Raceway, the track that hosts the season finale where the last four eligible drivers will decide the title among themselves.
Anybody who wants to keep Truex from winning the 2021 championship best get to work now, or he might end up with what Larson achieved at Darlington, a pat on the back for a valiant but failed effort.
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.