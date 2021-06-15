Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Will Cup Series hit high note in return to Music City?

Bass had spent 140 hours on the trophy, which was valued at $25,000. Many fans — of racing and of music — found his victory lane behavior reprehensible.

Busch apologized to Bass — and ordered two more Les Paul guitars from the artist.

He might get a second chance at guitar respect if he can win this weekend.

Bass, a prolific artist from Virginia whose work is among NASCAR’s most prized collectibles, died in 2019, but his hand will still be evident in victory lane. The track, in collaboration with Bass’s widow, Denise, will award Bass-designed guitars to the winners of the races of all three series this weekend.

Getting to victory lane, Busch said, may depend heavily on which driver adjusts most quickly to the track’s concrete surface, which will have changed since he last drove there.

“As racetracks age, they develop their own character,” Busch said. “Nashville had pretty new concrete when we were there for those years. Since we’ve not been there in a while, it will be interesting to find out what has changed and see what new bumps are there and what new things have kind of come up over the years.

“There are some things you are going to have to pick up on very quickly versus when I was there running Trucks or Xfinity cars,” he said. “Those were some pretty high-downforce race cars that helped you stick to the racetrack a lot better, so I would anticipate there will be some slick turns there when we get there this week.”