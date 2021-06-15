Randy Hallman's Full Throttle: Will Cup Series hit high note in return to Music City?

NASCAR’s let’s-give-this-a-shot season continues this weekend with the Cup Series returning to an old stomping ground — Nashville — but not to the same old stomping track.
Sunday’s race will be the first for the Cup cars on the Nashville Superspeedway, a 1.333-mile tri-oval with a concrete racing surface, moderate 14-degree banking in the turns and 38,000 seats, all of them sold for the 400-mile event.
This will be the first Cup race in Tennessee’s Music City since 1984, when the series last raced at the 0.596-mile Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Geoffrey Bodine won the Fairgrounds finale in dominant fashion in a Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
To that point, the Cup cars had raced there every year since 1958, when Norfolk’s Joe Weatherly won the first Cup event at the Fairgrounds track. The track continues to hold races for other series. The Fairgrounds track opened in 1904 with races for “horseless carriages” and is the oldest continually operating track in the U.S.
The newer, bigger track — the Superspeedway where they’ll race Sunday afternoon — opened in 2001 and has had a sputtering history. The track hosted IndyCar events as well as ARCA races and events for NASCAR’s Xfinity and Truck series.
But in 2011, Nashville Superspeedway closed as the result of economic doldrums. Subsequent efforts by the track’s owners, Dover Motorsports Inc., to sell the track did not come to fruition.
Since 2011, the track has been used for testing, filming and other purposes, but this weekend’s events for NASCAR’s trucks and Xfinity and Cup cars are the first races there in a decade.
Sunday’s Cup event at Nashville Superspeedway, the Ally 400, replaces what had been the second of the two annual events at Dover International Speedway in Delaware, also owned by Dover Motorsports.
Picking a favorite for a Cup race at a track where the series has never run could be difficult, although at the moment one name leaps forward — Kyle Larson.
In his last six starts in a Cup Series car — five points races and NASCAR’s All-Star event — Larson’s finishes have been 2-2-2-1-1-1.
A track where he hasn’t raced might be problematic, but Larson seems to adapt. And four of those six finishes have come on ovals between a mile and 1.5 miles — so not too different from the Nashville configuration.
On the other hand, if you’d like to find a driver who’s had some experience on Nashville Superspeedway itself, consider Kyle Busch.
Busch’s history of racing in multiple series could pay off for him this weekend. He has driven and won on the 1.333-mile track in ARCA events and in NASCAR’s lesser series — the trucks and the Xfinity cars.
His only ARCA series event was in 2003 and he won that race. Likewise, he is two for two in the Camping World Truck Series, with wins in 2010 and 2011
In the Xfinity Series, which has cars somewhat similar to those run in the Cup Series, Busch has 10 starts from 2004 through 2011. He won one of those 10.
For a release prepared by his team, Busch was asked what his experience on the track, now a decade in the past, could mean in Sunday’s Cup race.
“I think it’s a cool racetrack and a cool venue,” Bush said. “I raced there a lot over the years in the ARCA Series, the Camping World Truck Series, as well as the Xfinity Series. …To now have the Cup Series go there, it’s going to be interesting to try and remember everything that made us successful there.
“It’s probably going to be watching some old school videos from there to remember what that place was all about,” he said.
Busch also brought up Nashville’s musical legacy, noting that “NASCAR and country music are kind of synonymous with each other.”
There’s a note of irony in Busch’s reference to music. When he scored his lone Nashville Superspeedway Xfinity victory in 2009, Busch infamously imitated a rock star and smashed the race trophy — a Les Paul Gibson guitar with a custom paint scheme by artist Sam Bass.
Bass had spent 140 hours on the trophy, which was valued at $25,000. Many fans — of racing and of music — found his victory lane behavior reprehensible.
Busch apologized to Bass — and ordered two more Les Paul guitars from the artist.
He might get a second chance at guitar respect if he can win this weekend.
Bass, a prolific artist from Virginia whose work is among NASCAR’s most prized collectibles, died in 2019, but his hand will still be evident in victory lane. The track, in collaboration with Bass’s widow, Denise, will award Bass-designed guitars to the winners of the races of all three series this weekend.
Getting to victory lane, Busch said, may depend heavily on which driver adjusts most quickly to the track’s concrete surface, which will have changed since he last drove there.
“As racetracks age, they develop their own character,” Busch said. “Nashville had pretty new concrete when we were there for those years. Since we’ve not been there in a while, it will be interesting to find out what has changed and see what new bumps are there and what new things have kind of come up over the years.
“There are some things you are going to have to pick up on very quickly versus when I was there running Trucks or Xfinity cars,” he said. “Those were some pretty high-downforce race cars that helped you stick to the racetrack a lot better, so I would anticipate there will be some slick turns there when we get there this week.”
Randy Hallman, a veteran NASCAR writer, is retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Email him at fullthrottlerh@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @RandyLHallman.