Remade UVA women’s basketball roster eyes winning season

Tina Thompson says this year’s Virginia women’s basketball team is better prepared to win games than in any of her previous three seasons as the team’s coach.

After three consecutive losing seasons and a winless record last year — UVA played five games before the team opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns — the time is now for Thompson’s team to make progress. She dived into the transfer portal this offseason to remake a roster in need of depth, athleticism and talent.

“I am kind of a witness or a living proof that you can get a whole team almost out of the transfer portal,” Thompson said.

The Cavaliers list 16 players on their roster. Seven of those began their careers at other programs.

Forward London Clarkson, who joined the team last season from Florida State but didn’t see the floor because the season was curtailed, is expected to play a key role this year. Penn graduate transfer Eleah Parker is a two-time Ivy League defensive player of the year. She gives the team a 6-foot-4 frame in the post.