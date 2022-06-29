RGA Amateur champ Utley advances to State Am quarterfinals

SUFFOLK — RGA Amateur champion Jordan Utley knocked off medalist Connor Creasy on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Virginia State Golf Association men’s amateur at Cedar Point Club.

Utley (Hermitage Country Club), a three time State Am finalist who defeated Aryan Vuradi 4 and 3 earlier in the day, built a 2-up lead against Creasy through 15 holes. On 18 and down a hole, Creasy’s approach found the right bunker, and he was unable to get up and down for par. Utley, who lost to Jimmy Taylor (Belle Haven CC) in last year’s final, two-putted for bogey to secure a 1-up victory.

Isaac Simmons (Poplar Grove GC) will face Utley in the quarterfinals. Simmons, a senior at Liberty, birdied the 21st hole to complete a comeback from 3 down after 13 holes and defeat Radford’s Patrick Gareiss in the Round of 16. Simmons eliminated another Radford player, Hunter Duncan, in a morning match.

The other quarterfinal matchups: Garrett Kuhla (Willow Oaks CC) vs. Evan Beck (Princess Anne CC); Bryce Corbett (Dominion Valley CC) vs. Grayson Wood; and Ross Funderburke (Hidden Valley CC) vs. Carlo Pizzano. Kuhla bested Nick Fleming (Rock Harbor GC) 2 and 1 and Jonathan McEwen (Bide-A-Wee GC) 3 and 2 to get to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will begin Thursday at 7:30 a.m. with the semifinals set for the afternoon. The 36-hole championship match will be played Friday.