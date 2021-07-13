Richmond entrepreneur creates UBALL, an iteration of basketball played on sand and grass

Tim Shields was always confident in his idea — the judges and many others reiterated that the concept itself was viable. The very first version, which Molly Shields said her brother built with a metal pole and a spike from an umbrella, drew the interest of passersby when they brought it to Virginia Beach. The hurdles for Tim Shields were getting the product to market.

Alongside an engineering company in Charlotte, N.C., they tweaked the hoop’s design. To fasten the rim to the backboard, they needed a material that could be quickly secured and removed, but that was also as strong as a regular basketball rim. The hoop had to be sturdy, but have enough breathing room in case elements like sand got in.

The year-long process, which was prolonged due to COVID-19, consisted primarily of trial-and-error tests with various prototypes. Tim Shields would drive to Charlotte about once a week to check on progress. After the entrepreneurship competition, the overall concept remained unchanged but Molly Shields said her brother worked on the intricacies to make it stronger and more practical.

“He’s just very fearless,” Molly Shields said. “He’s not afraid to fail, and he clearly hasn’t. There’s been setbacks along the way, as any company would have, but he’s always taken them in stride.”