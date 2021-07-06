Richmond Little League ascended to District 5 title, a notable rise from past years

Walter Jones, 74, began his affiliation as a manager or coach in the Richmond Little League in 1984, a year after the current organization launched with two teams above the T-ball level. The entire RLL operation used one field at Byrd Park, and not often.
Through many years of summer all-star tournaments that involved teams from the city and its suburbs, “If you drew Richmond Little League in the district championship, you were a happy camper,” Jones recalled Monday. “But that’s not the case anymore.”
In late June, for the first time in Richmond Little League’s existence, it won a District 5 championship in a tournament that included the region’s historic powers. Clarification is required. RLL’s all-stars, 11-year-olds, prevailed over all-stars from Tuckahoe, Atlee, Mechanicsville and other groups while competing with traditional Little League distances for the mound (46 feet from plate) and bases (60 feet apart).
RLL previously won “intermediate” district championships at an older classification with different distances for the mound (50 feet from the plate) and bases (70 feet apart), and additional rules modifications, such as base-runners taking leads. Not all area leagues compete at the “intermediate” division.
“This is the first district title [for RLL] where everybody’s in it, so that’s Atlee, Mechanicsville, both Tuckahoe [teams], Huguenot, everybody,” said Robby Peay, the RLL team’s manager. “This is the first time we’ve won a district title where the full spectrum of the District 5 leagues are in it.”
RLL remains based at Byrd Park, where most of its teams practice and play games during the regular season, but the league also expanded to two other city sites as the number of program participants grew in baseball and softball.
"At the machine-pitch level, there are a million 6-, 7-, and 8-year-old kids playing baseball, which is pretty cool to see," said Jones.
All-stars are picked from regular-season teams. Jones, one of the championship team’s assistant coaches, pointed out that many of RLL’s players in recent years have become involved with travel-ball teams that accelerated development.
Peay said the 14 11-year-olds have, for the most part, been together as competitors or teammates in RLL since they began with machine-pitch baseball at age 7, and that fostered continuity. At the District 5 tournament at Tuckahoe Little League, RLL defeated all-stars representing Powhatan, Tuckahoe American and Atlee, and then fell to Atlee, before topping Atlee 10-2 for the championship in the double-elimination format.
“It was really significant for these boys, and frankly for our coaching staff, to get over the hump, getting out of the gauntlet of playing Tuckahoe, Atlee, Mechanicsville,” said Peay. “Central Virginia has some of the best baseball in the state. Just look at our high schools, or private schools. They all do extremely well.
“It’s really difficult to get out of District 5, so that was a big deal for us.”
The 11-year-olds are a Little League step below the 12-year-olds who play for spots in the Little League World Series, the annual event in Williamsport, Pa., that draws international attention. RLL does not have a team in that category, choosing to sponsor at the “intermediate” level for its 11-year-olds, 12-year-olds and also 13-year-olds during the regular season. That eases their transition to middle-school competition on regulation fields with mounds 60-6 from the plate and bases 90 feet apart, according to Jones.
For summer all-star play, RLL’s finest 11-year-olds downshift from 50 feet from mound to plate to 46 feet, and from 70 feet between bases to 60 feet. Having played regular-season games against some 13-year-olds, and on a bigger field, helped prepare the 11-year-olds for the District 5 tournament, said Peay.
The 14 players on the team come from Mary Munford Elementary School, St. Michael’s Episcopal School and St. Christopher’s. Jubilation followed the championship victory, as did pride that this was RLL’s first District 5 championship under traditional Little League rules and with all area teams involved.
“They’ve forgotten about that already,” Jones, the assistant coach, said of the RLL all-stars. “They’re geared up for the state championship.”
That begins July 9 in King George.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor