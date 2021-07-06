Richmond Little League ascended to District 5 title, a notable rise from past years

RLL remains based at Byrd Park, where most of its teams practice and play games during the regular season, but the league also expanded to two other city sites as the number of program participants grew in baseball and softball.

"At the machine-pitch level, there are a million 6-, 7-, and 8-year-old kids playing baseball, which is pretty cool to see," said Jones.

All-stars are picked from regular-season teams. Jones, one of the championship team’s assistant coaches, pointed out that many of RLL’s players in recent years have become involved with travel-ball teams that accelerated development.

Peay said the 14 11-year-olds have, for the most part, been together as competitors or teammates in RLL since they began with machine-pitch baseball at age 7, and that fostered continuity. At the District 5 tournament at Tuckahoe Little League, RLL defeated all-stars representing Powhatan, Tuckahoe American and Atlee, and then fell to Atlee, before topping Atlee 10-2 for the championship in the double-elimination format.