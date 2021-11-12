Richmond marathon finishers won't get their medals Saturday because of a shipping delay

When runners cross the finish line of Richmond's three footraces Saturday, they won't be met by volunteers handing them their prize. Finisher medals won't be available because they haven't arrived yet, the latest bottleneck caused by the global supply chain slowdown.

A shortage of truck drivers, a lack of raw materials, COVID-forced border controls and pent up demand have all caused products to arrive at consumers' doorsteps and the shelves of stores later than anticipated.

Sports Backers, the nonprofit that operates the marathon, half marathon and 8k, learned earlier this week that finisher medals may not arrive on time. They were stuck at a port in Long Beach, Calif. Sports Backers notified its 14,500 participants Tuesday in a video.

"Up until this point we had every reason to believe the finisher medals would arrive on time," race director Megan Schultz said.

On Thursday night, Sports Backers confirmed the bad news. After two days, the medals were still stuck at the port. Once they arrive, they'll be shipped to participants, said Pete Woody, communications director for Sports Backers.