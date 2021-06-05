Rohrbaugh back in City Amateur for first time since 2008 title

Seldom does a former Richmond Women’s Golf Association City Amateur champion find it necessary to reintroduce herself to the event. Kristine Rohrbaugh might wish to do so this week.
Rohrbaugh, 31, hasn’t played in the City Amateur since winning as an 18-year-old in 2008. College (four years at William and Mary) and life as an adult (seven years in Northern Virginia) got in the way. Rohrbaugh, a tax accountant, returned to Richmond two summers ago.
“I missed my family; I wanted to be closer to be closer to my family,” she said. “Don’t misunderstand: I don’t regret moving” to Northern Virginia. “I think it’s always good to get away. It’s good to meet new people and broaden your horizons. But after seven years, I just felt like I was ready to come home.”
Rohrbaugh, a former W&M golfer who qualified in 2019 for the USGA’s Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship, will be accompanied by two formidable companions when she returns Monday to the local tournament: the lowest index in the 74-player field (0.0) and a poised, patient mindset.
“Step 1, I think, is just to qualify for the championship flight,” Rohrbaugh said. “I’ve always felt like I’m better at match play than stroke play. So that’s my goal: qualify for the championship. After that, we’ll see how things unfold” once the format shifts on Tuesday from stroke to match play.
Rohrbaugh would have played in last year’s City Am — “Oh, definitely,” she said — had the COVID-19 pandemic not forced cancellation of the event. She will return to city competition at the venue where she won in 2008. Well, sort of. Rohrbaugh won on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. The City Am will this year visit CCV’s 5,186-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course for the first time.
Rohrbaugh said she is “hitting it pretty well and in general feeling pretty confident” as she awaits Monday’s 18-hole qualifying round. And while she is not entirely familiar with Tuckahoe Creek, she said, “I hope I can count on good memories from 2008” as soothing, sustaining allies.
The tournament will be something of a family affair for Rohrbaugh. Her mother, Rica, an RWGA veteran, also will take part.
Said Kristine: “This is one of the reasons I came back” to Richmond — “so I could do things like this. I hope we can continue to play together in the future.” Kristine said she’ll “definitely be rooting” for her mother — “probably as much as I will for myself.”
Rica served as her daughter’s caddie at the 2019 USGA Mid-Am in Flagstaff, Ariz.
The 2021 field will include six other former champions. Among them: five-time winner and 2008 finalist Boodie McGurn; three-time winners Lindsay Wortham, Maggie Balch and Peggy Freeman; and Nevia Cashwell, who won in 2019. Cashwell, who was denied the opportunity to defend her title last year, will be exempt from qualifying and will be seeded first in the match play portion of the competition.
Monday’s qualifying schedule
8:30 a.m. — Anita Smith, Cathy Levy, Donna Dennehey; 8:40 — Elsa Shapiro-Rose; Rita Sykes; Debbie Belt; 8:50 — Jo Baird, Lindsey Gilbert,k Laurie Cobb.
9 — Marianne Owens, Kia Bentley, Gloria Tschetschot; 9:10 — Cathy Plotkin, Sherri Sledd, Joyce McComb; 9:20 — Mari Droney, Grace Haggerty, Patricia Owens; 9:30 — CJ George, Chong Lee, Sheryl Lilli; 9:40 — Teresa Holloway; Judy Schultheis, Debbie Daniel; 9:50 — Patricia Peterson, Laura LaFors, Donna Morgan.
10 — Jane Cashion, Deborah Swinson; Margaret McGehee; 10:10 — Joan Darden, Ellen Davis, Valerie Sarrett; 10:20 — Tillie Aguiar, Moira Robinson, Natalie Newfield; 10:30 — Sharon Talarico; Beth Brooks, Katherine Berry; 10:40 — Alyse Muzette Wozniak, Beth Johnson, Beth Musick; 10:50 — Meg Lavinder, Gail Schenck, Yong Sung.
11 — Nell O’Neil, Susan Hodges, Bonnie Shelhorse; 11:10 — Maureen Dougherty, Karla Knight, Pamela Luse; 11:20 — Marilyn Cole, Kim Harrington, Renee Norton; 11:30 — Cindy Wray, Joy Cimburke, Anne Greever; 11:40 — Deb Kelo, Young Kim, Rica Rohrbaugh; 11:50 — Peggy Crowley, Euna Chang, Maria Humphrey.