Rohrbaugh back in City Amateur for first time since 2008 title

Rohrbaugh would have played in last year’s City Am — “Oh, definitely,” she said — had the COVID-19 pandemic not forced cancellation of the event. She will return to city competition at the venue where she won in 2008. Well, sort of. Rohrbaugh won on the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course. The City Am will this year visit CCV’s 5,186-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course for the first time.

Rohrbaugh said she is “hitting it pretty well and in general feeling pretty confident” as she awaits Monday’s 18-hole qualifying round. And while she is not entirely familiar with Tuckahoe Creek, she said, “I hope I can count on good memories from 2008” as soothing, sustaining allies.

The tournament will be something of a family affair for Rohrbaugh. Her mother, Rica, an RWGA veteran, also will take part.

Said Kristine: “This is one of the reasons I came back” to Richmond — “so I could do things like this. I hope we can continue to play together in the future.” Kristine said she’ll “definitely be rooting” for her mother — “probably as much as I will for myself.”

Rica served as her daughter’s caddie at the 2019 USGA Mid-Am in Flagstaff, Ariz.